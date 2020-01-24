The first cocktails of which we have memory are the simplest, like the sours, which are made with a spirit, sugar and simple juice of lemon or lime. You will find cocktails in almost every restaurant you visit. This episodes takes you on how to make two types of alcoholic cocktails using ogogoro ( a Western African alcoholic drink).

Spices and Recipe visited Ile Eros, a restaurant in Lags Nigeria and these cocktails were made by their in-house mixologist, Awesome.

If you want to try making some cocktails of your own either for personal enjoyment or for an upcoming private party, here are the ingredients you would need.

Cocktails in focus are : Pedro Red Bottoms and Sapele Water.

Pedro Red Bottoms:

Ice

Hibiscus Flower

Homemade Tangerine Juice (for flavor)

Ginger Juice

Pedro Premium Ogogoro

Sapele Water

Black Tea

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

Elderflower

Ice Infused With Pedro

Fresh Thyme

Tea Bag

You can catch a video tutorial on this in the clip below: