Here is a collection of some popular Nigerian baby girl names to help you make a better decision.

Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Igbo Girl Names

Adaeze – the king’s first daughter

Adamma – Beautiful first daughter

Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches

Chioma – good luck or Good God

Chika – God is greater

Chinyere – God gave

Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one

Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child

Yoruba Nigerian Girl Names

Aarin - Central

Abebi - We beg for her to caress her

Abeke - I bring joy

Abike - Give birth to the child and care for the child

Abiose - Born into the first day of the week (Sunday)

Bolade – honour will arrive

Omolara - Children are kin

Omosalewa - A Child selects what home to be born into

Omosunsola - The Child moves nearer to wealth

Aderonke - The crown has something to pamper

Olanrewaju - Wealth is my future

Adewonuola - The crown has entered into wealth

Adetutu - The crown is calm/soothing

Adesewa - The crown brings forth beauty

Adenike - The crown has the care

Adejumoke - The crown unites to pamper

Adejoke - The crown will pamper us together

Adefoluke - The crown pampers with God

Adefolake - The crown pampers with the wealth

Adebukola - Royalty added to the wealth

Adebimpe - The crown gave birth to me completely

Abosede - Born into a new week

Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches

Olabisi – my joy has been multiplied

Tifeoluwa – it is the will of God

Yetunde – mother has returned again (or reincarnated)

Titilayo – eternal happiness

Modupe; I give thanks

Folashade – make wealth a crown

Bimpe - elegant and beautiful

Abimbola – born into riches

Abiodun – born on the day of a festival

Adelola- crowns bring honour

Eniola – wealthy person

Ekundayo – my sorrows have turned into joy

Enitan – the one whose birth inspired a story

Fehintola - lean on wealth

Hausa Girl Names

Fara- fair in complexion

Gimbiya- princess

Sarauniya- queen

Aisha- living, prosperous

Latifah- gentle, kind, refined

Halimah- safe, sound, health

Habibah- beloved

Zahrah- flower, blossom, splendour

Efik/ Ibibio Popular Nigerian Girl Names

Ekaete- Father’s mother

Uyai- beauty

Obongoawan-queen

Ediye- beautiful

Affiong- moon

Eno-obong- God’s gift

Aniekan – who can win God

Itoro – praise

Imaobong – God’s love

Iniobong – God’s gift

Sifon – goodness

Ifiok – wisdom

Ime – patience

Dara – rejoice

Idara – Joy

Mfon – goodness

Mbom – sympathy

Edidiong – blessing

Iniobong – God’s time

Inemesit – happiness

Unyime – God’s agreement

Abasifreke – God will never forget me

Idoma Popular Nigerian Girl Names

Ekoche - My own

Ekondu - Belongs to God

Ekowo - God's time

Elakeche - World's mystery

Ema - Peace

Emiene - God's plan

Enajemete - These are also girls

Enayi - Mother of Children

Ene - Mother

Eneh - Mother

Enekole - Mother of the family

Enewa - Mother of a multitude

Enoche - King's Mother

Enyanwu - Sun goddess

Igbe - My share or Mine

Igweye - The people felt joyous about something

Ihotu - Love

Ihotukum - My love

Ijewoda - Money brings pride

Ikwulonu - Death hurts

Iyowoichofe - God has a greater plan

Nmakani - Too much Surprise

Obiabo - Generous or Giver

Obiye - Comforter

Ochanya - Queen

Ochejife - A person is worth more than money

Ochoyama - God's doing

Odachi - Miracle

Odaleko - There's a season for everything

Oganya - Leader of women

Ogodo - Mother of all mothers

Ogwa - Plenty or Abundance

Ojonya - Beauty

Oka - Royal bead

Okah - Princess

Oloha - A blessing bearer

Olohi - Righteous or Good person

Olotuche - Faithful person

Oloture - Endurance

Onyabahi - Luxurious woman

Onyaechi - Wife of gods of the Land

Onyaomale - Wisdom

Onyeche - Nobody wants to be relegated

Onyechi - Charming wife or Wife of charms

Onyeje - Who knows tomorrow?

Onyejeche - Who knows the world

Onyeyibo - Beautiful child

Onyikpechi - Daughter of harmattan

Onyiloko - Woman of strong virtues

Onyocho - God's wife

Oofuni - God's grace is not gotten by force

Owagoyi - Only God can give a child

These popular Nigerian girl names are well-known all over the country. Go ahead and pick a suitable name for your baby girl.

