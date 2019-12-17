Here is a collection of some popular Nigerian baby girl names to help you make a better decision.

Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings
Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Igbo Girl Names

Adaeze – the king’s first daughter

Adamma – Beautiful first daughter

Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches

Chioma – good luck or Good God

Chika – God is greater

Chinyere – God gave

Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one

Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child

Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings
Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Yoruba Nigerian Girl Names

Aarin - Central

Abebi - We beg for her to caress her

Abeke - I bring joy

Abike - Give birth to the child and care for the child

Abiose - Born into the first day of the week (Sunday)

Bolade – honour will arrive

Omolara - Children are kin

Omosalewa - A Child selects what home to be born into

Omosunsola - The Child moves nearer to wealth

Aderonke - The crown has something to pamper

Olanrewaju - Wealth is my future

Adewonuola - The crown has entered into wealth

Adetutu - The crown is calm/soothing

Adesewa - The crown brings forth beauty

Adenike - The crown has the care

Adejumoke - The crown unites to pamper

Adejoke - The crown will pamper us together

Adefoluke - The crown pampers with God

Adefolake - The crown pampers with the wealth

Adebukola - Royalty added to the wealth

Adebimpe - The crown gave birth to me completely

Abosede - Born into a new week

Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches

Olabisi – my joy has been multiplied

Tifeoluwa – it is the will of God

Yetunde – mother has returned again (or reincarnated)

Titilayo – eternal happiness

Modupe; I give thanks

Folashade – make wealth a crown

Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches

Bimpe - elegant and beautiful

Abimbola – born into riches

Abiodun – born on the day of a festival

Adelola- crowns bring honour

Eniola – wealthy person

Ekundayo – my sorrows have turned into joy

Enitan – the one whose birth inspired a story

Fehintola - lean on wealth

Hausa Girl Names

Fara- fair in complexion

Gimbiya- princess

Sarauniya- queen

Aisha- living, prosperous

Latifah- gentle, kind, refined

Halimah- safe, sound, health

Habibah- beloved

Zahrah- flower, blossom, splendour

Efik/ Ibibio Popular Nigerian Girl Names

Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings
Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Ekaete- Father’s mother

Uyai- beauty

Obongoawan-queen

Ediye- beautiful

Affiong- moon

Eno-obong- God’s gift

Aniekan – who can win God

Itoro – praise

Imaobong – God’s love

Iniobong – God’s gift

Sifon – goodness

Ifiok – wisdom

Ime – patience

Dara – rejoice

Idara – Joy

Mfon – goodness

Mbom – sympathy

Edidiong – blessing

Iniobong – God’s time

Inemesit – happiness

Unyime – God’s agreement

Abasifreke – God will never forget me

Idoma Popular Nigerian Girl Names

Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings
Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Ekoche - My own

Ekondu - Belongs to God

Ekowo - God's time

Elakeche - World's mystery

Ema - Peace

Emiene - God's plan

Enajemete - These are also girls

Enayi - Mother of Children

Ene - Mother

Eneh - Mother

Enekole - Mother of the family

Enewa - Mother of a multitude

Enoche - King's Mother

Enyanwu - Sun goddess

Igbe - My share or Mine

Igweye - The people felt joyous about something

Ihotu - Love

Ihotukum - My love

Ijewoda - Money brings pride

Ikwulonu - Death hurts

Iyowoichofe - God has a greater plan

Nmakani - Too much Surprise

Obiabo - Generous or Giver

Obiye - Comforter

Ochanya - Queen

Ochejife - A person is worth more than money

Ochoyama - God's doing

Odachi - Miracle

Odaleko - There's a season for everything

Oganya - Leader of women

Ogodo - Mother of all mothers

Ogwa - Plenty or Abundance

Ojonya - Beauty

Oka - Royal bead

Okah - Princess

Oloha - A blessing bearer

Olohi - Righteous or Good person

Olotuche - Faithful person

Oloture - Endurance

Onyabahi - Luxurious woman

Onyaechi - Wife of gods of the Land

Onyaomale - Wisdom

Onyeche - Nobody wants to be relegated

Onyechi - Charming wife or Wife of charms

Onyeje - Who knows tomorrow?

Onyejeche - Who knows the world

Onyeyibo - Beautiful child

Onyikpechi - Daughter of harmattan

Onyiloko - Woman of strong virtues

Onyocho - God's wife

Oofuni - God's grace is not gotten by force

Owagoyi - Only God can give a child

These popular Nigerian girl names are well-known all over the country. Go ahead and pick a suitable name for your baby girl.

Pulse

Also read: 6 Top Online and Physical Baby Stores In Lagos For All Your Baby Needs

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com