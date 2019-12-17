Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Here is a collection of some popular Nigerian baby girl names to help you make a better decision.
Igbo Girl Names
Adaeze – the king’s first daughter
Adamma – Beautiful first daughter
Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches
Chioma – good luck or Good God
Chika – God is greater
Chinyere – God gave
Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one
Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child
Yoruba Nigerian Girl Names
Aarin - Central
Abebi - We beg for her to caress her
Abeke - I bring joy
Abike - Give birth to the child and care for the child
Abiose - Born into the first day of the week (Sunday)
Bolade – honour will arrive
Omolara - Children are kin
Omosalewa - A Child selects what home to be born into
Omosunsola - The Child moves nearer to wealth
Aderonke - The crown has something to pamper
Olanrewaju - Wealth is my future
Adewonuola - The crown has entered into wealth
Adetutu - The crown is calm/soothing
Adesewa - The crown brings forth beauty
Adenike - The crown has the care
Adejumoke - The crown unites to pamper
Adejoke - The crown will pamper us together
Adefoluke - The crown pampers with God
Adefolake - The crown pampers with the wealth
Adebukola - Royalty added to the wealth
Adebimpe - The crown gave birth to me completely
Abosede - Born into a new week
Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches
Olabisi – my joy has been multiplied
Tifeoluwa – it is the will of God
Yetunde – mother has returned again (or reincarnated)
Titilayo – eternal happiness
Modupe; I give thanks
Folashade – make wealth a crown
Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches
Bimpe - elegant and beautiful
Abimbola – born into riches
Abiodun – born on the day of a festival
Adelola- crowns bring honour
Eniola – wealthy person
Ekundayo – my sorrows have turned into joy
Enitan – the one whose birth inspired a story
Fehintola - lean on wealth
Hausa Girl Names
Fara- fair in complexion
Gimbiya- princess
Sarauniya- queen
Aisha- living, prosperous
Latifah- gentle, kind, refined
Halimah- safe, sound, health
Habibah- beloved
Zahrah- flower, blossom, splendour
Efik/ Ibibio Popular Nigerian Girl Names
Ekaete- Father’s mother
Uyai- beauty
Obongoawan-queen
Ediye- beautiful
Affiong- moon
Eno-obong- God’s gift
Aniekan – who can win God
Itoro – praise
Imaobong – God’s love
Iniobong – God’s gift
Sifon – goodness
Ifiok – wisdom
Ime – patience
Dara – rejoice
Idara – Joy
Mfon – goodness
Mbom – sympathy
Edidiong – blessing
Iniobong – God’s time
Inemesit – happiness
Unyime – God’s agreement
Abasifreke – God will never forget me
Idoma Popular Nigerian Girl Names
Ekoche - My own
Ekondu - Belongs to God
Ekowo - God's time
Elakeche - World's mystery
Ema - Peace
Emiene - God's plan
Enajemete - These are also girls
Enayi - Mother of Children
Ene - Mother
Eneh - Mother
Enekole - Mother of the family
Enewa - Mother of a multitude
Enoche - King's Mother
Enyanwu - Sun goddess
Igbe - My share or Mine
Igweye - The people felt joyous about something
Ihotu - Love
Ihotukum - My love
Ijewoda - Money brings pride
Ikwulonu - Death hurts
Iyowoichofe - God has a greater plan
Nmakani - Too much Surprise
Obiabo - Generous or Giver
Obiye - Comforter
Ochanya - Queen
Ochejife - A person is worth more than money
Ochoyama - God's doing
Odachi - Miracle
Odaleko - There's a season for everything
Oganya - Leader of women
Ogodo - Mother of all mothers
Ogwa - Plenty or Abundance
Ojonya - Beauty
Oka - Royal bead
Okah - Princess
Oloha - A blessing bearer
Olohi - Righteous or Good person
Olotuche - Faithful person
Oloture - Endurance
Onyabahi - Luxurious woman
Onyaechi - Wife of gods of the Land
Onyaomale - Wisdom
Onyeche - Nobody wants to be relegated
Onyechi - Charming wife or Wife of charms
Onyeje - Who knows tomorrow?
Onyejeche - Who knows the world
Onyeyibo - Beautiful child
Onyikpechi - Daughter of harmattan
Onyiloko - Woman of strong virtues
Onyocho - God's wife
Oofuni - God's grace is not gotten by force
Owagoyi - Only God can give a child
These popular Nigerian girl names are well-known all over the country. Go ahead and pick a suitable name for your baby girl.
Also read: 6 Top Online and Physical Baby Stores In Lagos For All Your Baby Needs
This article was first published on AfricaParent.com