10 strange sexual traditions around the world that will scare you

This might be hard to believe, but the notion of sex around the globe can be very different depending on where you are. It's not always a cut and dry act - for some cultures it's seen as taboo, while others it's an open celebration that people love to partake in (and talk about). But how many of these alternative cultures do you really know about?

1. Semen drinking

Boys and girls of the Sambian tribe have to drink semen are obliged to drink the semen of the tribe’s mightiest warriors. This is done between the age 7 and 10 years. During this period, they undergo piercings, nose bleeds. It’s a tradition. Game over!

2. No kissing (Mozambique)

For the Tonga tribe, kissing is unhygienic, as it involves coming in contact with another person's saliva. This isn't unusual, though.

Even though Western culture has made kissing seem like a norm, studies have found that more than half of the world's societies find kissing 'gross.'

3. Women of the Guajiro tribe must make a man 'fall' to have sex

Colombia's Guajiro people have a ceremonial dance. If a woman trips a man during the dance, they must have sex.

4. Girls of the Trobriander Tribe engage in sexual acts from age 6

Boys from Trobriander Tribe from Papua, New Guinea start engaging in sexual activity from the age of 10-12, while the girls start from 6 years! Sexuality is embraced from an astonishingly young age. And it isn’t even “illegal”.

5. In Mangaia, older women have sex with young boys

In South Pacific Ocean, Mangaia to be precise, boys around the age of 13 have sex with older women who teach them the intricacies of the act and how best to please their partners. Beat it!

For Ancient Greeks, sexual identity didn't depend on gender and preference but on who was the active penetrator and who was the penetratee(?).

The active role was associated with higher social status, while the passive role meant youth and femininity, or 'boy love' in other words.

7. Brothers sharing bride in the Himalayas

On this mountain range, there is very little land, and thus, very little room for many families. As a result, resources are limited, and it makes more sense for a single woman to have multiple husbands but these husbands also happen to be brothers who totally don't mind sharing a wife.

8. Open masturbation (Ancient Egypt)

The Nile's flow was supposed to be a result of the ejaculation of their god of creation. This is why pharaohs would masturbate openly into the Nile to ensure that there was enough water for irrigation.

9. Orgies and multiple partners (Chhattisgarh)

The Muria tribe also has a very liberal attitude towards sex. They have a festival in which teenage girls and boys are taught about sex. They have sex with multiple partners and even engage in orgies. They're encouraged to do so without emotional attachment.

