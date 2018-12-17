A huge actor in the #EndSARS movement, Segalink is our Man Crush this Monday!

Segun Awosanya, popularly known as "SEGAlink", is a Nigerian realtor, media marketing consultant, creative and technical director, broadcast engineer, and most of all, Human Rights activist.

Born February 11, 1976, Segalink has since become an energetic and versatile brand. He is the CEO of Aliensmedia, co-founded in 2002. Aliensmedia is a futuristic brand, media & technology initiative climbing in the lead of the technology consumer/business world with its revolutionary approach to diverse business solutions and training.

As a broadcast Engineer, he consults for firms, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations on point-to-point radio links.

He is popularly known for founding and championing the #EndSARS campaign against police brutality in Nigeria on social media. In coalition with civil society groups like Gavel, he pushed for a reform of the Nigeria Police Force and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). For this, Segalink was named the 2017 AFZ Person of the Year.

In 2018, Segalink organised a massive #EndSARS outreach, in collaboration with Gavel, CivicHive and Aliensmedia, that had victims of SARS sharing evidence-based stories against the menace of police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria.

All his activism are slowly bearing fruit — the Federal government of Nigeria finally announced a total overhaul of the department of SARS in September 2018. He was also drafted as a member of the presidential panel to overhaul the department, which is now known as FSARS. According to Wikipedia, his contact has been added to the list of appropriate channels to now report issues of police brutality in Nigeria.

His doggedness and bravery has led many to call him a pragmatic Superhero of our time, and that is why he is our #MCM today!