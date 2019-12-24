In her usual elaborate display of theatrical and musical excellence “Queen Moremi the Musical”, is set to thrill her audience over of cultural appreciation and showcasing.

Queen Moremi Ajasoro, a native of the Yoruba ancestral home Ile-Ife, paid an expensive price for her people after she volunteered to be held captive by the Ugbo tribe who were always raiding her people. With the end-goal of liberating her people, she was able to use her beauty and wit to enchant the Ugbo King who eventually married her. Seizing that orchestrated chance, she was able to gather security intelligence as regards battle strategy, after which she went on to liberate her people in Ife with the information she got.

Having already showcased successfully twice in Lagos, the musical is set to make its third display of excellence – the reloaded edition starring Femi Branch, Oluwafeyikemi Agbola, Mojisola Kadiri, Segun Dada, Toyin Oshinaike, Olarotimi Adelegan, Ifakolade Ajanaku, Julius Obende, Princess Obuseh, Chidi Okeke, Ooni Alaiyemore, Ademiluyi Adelegan, Ooni Oranmiyan and a host of others, is taking over the town this December!

With an innovative idea for the play to run for eight days, guests are provided with the option of two tickets rates, N5000 for regular and N15,000 for early bird VVIP, and for an historical, ancestral and culture-inclined aesthetic display of music and drama, December in Lagos never got better!

See the legendary Queen Moremi live on stage this December!

So you would ask, “Why should I purchase a ticket?” Purchasing a ticket means you have decided to go on a train destined to educate and entertain you about the rich history of the Yoruba lineage, and Africa at large. The musical will equally showcase and familiarize you with the cultural value of the nation.

Just like every entertaining event, Queen Moremi the Musical promises to give her audience an entertaining worth of their time and money, with a first-class display of artistry and musical orchestration in an aesthetic and very conducive environment, it promises to be a day of glitz, culture, and glamour.

Plus, nothing beats entertainment, especially when it is linked with learning and Queen Moremi the Musical is like a history lesson, reminding us all of her powerful place in history.

Convinced on why you should yourself a ticket now? Then we’ll see you at the shows!

Tickets for the legendary Queen Moremi the Musical are now available online: www.afritickets.com/event?id=5021

For more information about the musical, please visit http://www.qmainternational.com

This is a featured post.