Savour the sweetness of Pinkberry's froyo thrills this September!

Visit your nearest Pinkberry store or hop online on the official website to place your order and enjoy a medium cup of their irresistible frozen yogurt for just ₦1200.

This offer is valid throughout the entire month of September, so you have plenty of time to indulge in this fantastic deal.

Pinkberry is also making a sweet comeback, bringing back the beloved tradition of adding two toppings to every cup of froyo. It's a celebration of flavour, a nod to the past, and an embrace of the future, all in one delicious scoop.

Get ready to experience the ultimate indulgence as Pinkberry reintroduces the mouthwatering "Twice the taste, double the fun" offer, where customers can enjoy not one, but two complementary toppings on every cup of froyo.

This offer is perfect for those who love to experiment with different flavours and toppings. With a wide range of toppings to choose from, including fresh fruit, candy, and nuts, the possibilities are endless.

You can mix and match your favourite toppings to create a unique and delicious treat every time you visit Pinkberry. Whether you’re a fruit fanatic, a chocolate lover, or a sprinkles enthusiast, this offer guarantees an explosion of flavours that will surely satisfy any craving sweet tooth.

Indulge in the rich, swirly goodness of Pinkberry's classic flavours like original to exotic mango or tangy passion fruit. Then take your creation to new heights by choosing two of their amazing toppings from a wide array of choices.

Pinkberry has a lot to offer, start the fun this month with the Upgrade Deal, and stay upgraded and fun-filled with this exciting deal.

All you need to do is get a midi-to-go cup just for as low as ₦3000. This offer is available in-store, and you can order now at www.pinkberryng.com

Whether you're a longtime froyo lover or trying it for the first time, Pinkberry will make your September sweeter and a whole lot tastier.

It's a guaranteed guilt-free indulgence for you and that special someone with experiences to make it extra memorable and filled with froyo goodness.

September is yours to enjoy and it's made special with Pinkberry's guilt-free indulgent offers designed just for you this season

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or hop on our website to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.