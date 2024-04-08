Pelumi Nubi is a brave travel content creator who made the bold decision to drive from London to Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu gifts Pelumi Nubi a car, makes her brand ambassador for tourism
Yesterday, Pelumi Nubi broke the world record by driving solo from London to Lagos.
It took her 68 days and many challenges, but she made the solo trip, driving from London to Lagos.
She enjoyed a warm reception at the University of Lagos, as many dignitaries and fans came to welcome her in grand style.
However, it seems the celebration isn’t over for her, as she shared on her Instagram that the governor of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, made her the state’s brand ambassador for tourism.
This title came with other gifts, like a house in Lagos and a new car with a customised plate number.
In the video, Sanwo-Olu said, “She’ll sell Lagos for us.”
Big Congratulations to Pelumi!
