History made! Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos after 68 days of driving from London

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian woman, Pelumi Nubi has made history by driving from London to Lagos by road.

Pelumi Nubi [Instagram]
Pelumi Nubi announced she would drive by road from London to Lagos, and officially commenced her trip on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

She travelled across 17 countries. Her path took her from England to France, Spain, Morocco, and through the huge West Sahara Desert, all by road.

From there, she drove via Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before arriving triumphantly in Lagos.

She had different experiences, some good and some bad, and documented them all on social media. She faced quite a hassle with many immigration officers in Africa. She was denied entry to Sierre Leone at the border and her car was involved in an accident on the Ivory Coast.

She had to postpone her arrival twice. Despite the challenges, she overcame them and arrived today Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the University of Lagos.



Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

