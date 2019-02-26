Cooking time

25 minutes

Recipe category

Breakfast/Dinner

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Instructions

  1. Cut your plantain into cubes. Heat a pan of oil and fry the plantain till golden brown. Set aside, to be used as a topping.
  2. Heat some water and put your into the water. Allow to boil for just a bit till the noodles get a bit soft and straight.
  3. Drain out the water. Then heat (low heat) a bit of oil in a pan and transfer the noodles into the pan. Add the noodle seasoning to it and mix.
  4. In another bowl, break the eggs, add a bit of salt and other seasonings of choice and whisk. Pour egg mixture onto noodles and follow with all the toppings (onions, plantain, sausages, beef, sardine, chopped peppers).
  5. Cover the pan and allow to cook for about 5 minutes on low to medium heat. After this time, remove cover and cook unopened for another 5 minutes. Make sure egg doesn't burn but all toppings cook.

Turn off heat. Your noodle pizza is ready! Cut into pizza slices and serve!