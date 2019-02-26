Cooking time
25 minutes
Recipe category
Breakfast/Dinner
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Instructions
- Cut your plantain into cubes. Heat a pan of oil and fry the plantain till golden brown. Set aside, to be used as a topping.
- Heat some water and put your into the water. Allow to boil for just a bit till the noodles get a bit soft and straight.
- Drain out the water. Then heat (low heat) a bit of oil in a pan and transfer the noodles into the pan. Add the noodle seasoning to it and mix.
- In another bowl, break the eggs, add a bit of salt and other seasonings of choice and whisk. Pour egg mixture onto noodles and follow with all the toppings (onions, plantain, sausages, beef, sardine, chopped peppers).
- Cover the pan and allow to cook for about 5 minutes on low to medium heat. After this time, remove cover and cook unopened for another 5 minutes. Make sure egg doesn't burn but all toppings cook.
Turn off heat. Your noodle pizza is ready! Cut into pizza slices and serve!