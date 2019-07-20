Everybody knows that plantain is an energy given food, but what is unknown to most people is that it carries some unbelievable health benefits.

Studies have shown that plantains provide essential minerals that help keep your body running efficiently. As a matter of fact, a cup of sliced, cooked plantains has 49 milligrams of magnesium and 716 milligrams of potassium, giving you 15 percent of your recommended daily intake for each of these minerals.

And according to a 2012 article, published by English researchers, it was stated that plantain may help prevent infectious diseases that are associated with diarrhea.

Furthermore, Venezuelan researcher also reported that hospitalized children who ate plantains experienced more weight gain and a faster recovery than children who ate yogurt.

However, it is important to note that plantains are rich sources of complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, and are easily digestible. And as a staple food, they have been the main fare of millions of people for centuries.

Here are some of the unbelievable health benefits of eating plantain regularly

1. It reduces the number of harmful free radicals

Free radicals are either made when our bodies break down food or are exposed to harmful elements like tobacco smoke and other radiations. They play a huge role in premature aging, diseases, and cancer.

However, findings from numerous studies have shown that vitamin C is an antioxidant that fights free radical damage. And with a serving of plantains providing over 35 percent of the vitamin C needed per day, plantains have been dubbed to be one of the best vitamin C foods around.

Owing to this, it is, therefore, advisable for us to include plantain to our list of favourite diet.

2. It boosts sexual performance

Studies have shown that the nutrients contained in plantain can help improve sexual performance through increased libido. In addition, eating plantain on a regular can also improve male fertility, thicker sperm, and volume.

Health experts have also suggested that unripe plantain (roasted or boiled) with ginger and garlic are wonderful when it comes to matters that concern sexual performance.

5 surprising foods that can increase your sex drive

3. It is very good for the heart

Recent studies have shown that eating plantain is very good for the heart because plantain has been shown to contain some amount of serotonin. And serotonin, on the other hand, helps to expand the arteries, improve blood flow, and reduces the risks of artery diseases and stroke.

Additionally, being a rich source of potassium, plantain helps to prevent heart attack and hypertension. The fiber contained in it also helps in reducing cholesterol level; thus reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. It strengthens stronger bones

When it comes to strengthening our bones, calcium is the essential needed mineral. And unripe plantain is very rich in calcium.

In addition to bone strengthening, plantain also encourages stronger muscles, nails, and teeth. This is why medical practitioners affirm that eating unripe plantain helps prevent diseases such as osteoporosis which involves the weakening of the bones and causes fractures.

5. It can prevent ulcer

Findings from various conducted studies show that unripe plantain contains phytochemical properties such as leucocyanidin which can prevent an ulcer.

