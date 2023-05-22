My NYSC Story: If you can't handle it, it's okay to opt-out

As the programme approaches its momentous 50th anniversary on May 22, 2023, we’re speaking to Nigerians about their unique experiences.

Adetoun had certain expectations of NYSC before she was posted to serve in Lagos State in 2022, but she wasn’t right about everything.

What was your perception of NYSC before you had to serve?

I felt it would be adventurous, tiring and time-consuming.

And how would you generally describe your camp experience?

My camp experience was fun and tiring. I had the opportunity to meet amazing personalities from different backgrounds, and despite the stress and networking challenges, it was a memorable experience.

Did anything interesting happen there?

Apart from juggling multiple roles as my platoon commandant, financial secretary, and Red Cross member, nothing particularly stands out.

What was the best part of camp for you?

I have many good stories to tell. One highlight was connecting with people from different spheres of influence, tribes, and religions. Additionally, the camp food in Lagos wasn't as bad as I anticipated, and I enjoyed participating in the carnival, particularly in the drama segment.

What was the worst part?

Dealing with the long queues for bathing water was challenging. Due to my numerous duties, I had to store water in my bucket after bathing, which was not easy. The demanding schedule and lack of sufficient rest were also tough. Furthermore, I had to join the marching team because I arrived at camp on the very first day.

How was your experience for the full year?

My primary assignment was serving the nation and God. It was a great experience of learning, unlearning, and relearning.

Can you share lessons learned from your service year?

I have a few lessons to share:

Networking is crucial — building connections helped me gain contacts in various industries.

Talk less and listen more — keeping things confidential and being a good listener proved important at my place of primary assignment.

NYSC is not mandatory — if you can't handle it, it's okay to opt-out.

Beware of bad companions — be cautious about the people you associate with while networking.

Don't take on more than you can handle — learn to say no and avoid overwhelming yourself.

Your perseverance will be tested — remember, it's just a year. Follow protocol when necessary.

If you could, would you do it all over again?

No, I don't think I would. However, if given the opportunity, I would approach it differently. The experiences and lessons I gained from my first NYSC journey have shaped me, and I believe it's time to explore new avenues for personal and professional growth.

Do you think NYSC should be scrapped?