Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

The highly anticipated three-day baking event held at the Park Expo and Conference Center, in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States between August 29 to 31.

PastryCon is a platform reputed for offering a thrilling live competition, where chefs from different climes rub shoulders in categories such as ice cream, gelato, chocolatiers, intricate cakes, and plated desserts.

For her part, Ikedinma stood out with her intricate designs, which she combined with artistry and technical expertise to deliver a masterpiece to the delight and pleasure of everyone in attendance.

The Nigerian chef's creativity, flawless execution, and attention to detail not only captivated the judges but also convinced them to name her the winner in the Cake Artistry category.

Commenting on her triumphant outing in the US, chef Ikedinma dedicated her win to the hard work and creativity she put into her craft.

While acknowledging the fierce nature of the contest, the pastry specialist expressed her delight to have been recognised at the event, describing the success as a testament to the efforts she invested in perfecting her baking.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised at such a prestigious event. The level of competition was fierce, and I am proud of the hard work and creativity that went into each piece. This award is a testament to the countless hours I’ve put into perfecting my craft,” chef Ikedinma said in a statement.

