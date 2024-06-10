ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian chef seeks to break Guinness World Record for longest barbecue marathon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chef aims to grill for over 82 hours to surpass the current record of 80 hours.

A Nigerian Chef wants to break the Guinness world record for the longest barbecue marathon.
A Nigerian Chef wants to break the Guinness world record for the longest barbecue marathon. [Feuerschale-Grill-Party

He is attempting to set a new record of 82 hours or more.

Akinsowon, an indigene of Ondo State, in a statement on Monday said that the activity would start from 1.00 am on June 15 until he is able to break the record.

He noted that drawing from his diverse background and motivated by a deep-seated belief in achieving the extraordinary, he aimed to grill for over 82 hours, surpassing the current record of 80 hours.

According to him, the activity will take place beside Kayser Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“To break the record, I must grill for over 81 hours in a public area, adhering to specific guidelines set by Guinness World Records.

“I plan to grill for more than 82 hours, using only charcoal as modern grilling machines are not permitted.

“The event will be open to the public, and I’ll have a medical certificate to ensure the quality and safety of the food,” he said.

Akinsowon described himself as a passionate griller and aspiring world champion, with a background in accounting and a deep love for the culinary arts.

He said his journey from an art student to a record-breaking hopeful was a story of perseverance and unwavering belief in the power of dreams.

On the inspiration behind this ambitious attempt, Akinsowon said, “Motivation is an inner drive that pushes you beyond expectations.

“I have always believed that nothing is impossible. Though I was an art student in secondary school and later studied accounting in higher education, I found my true calling in the restaurant business.

“Learning to grill from my grandfather in Ondo town ignited my passion for barbecue.”

He noted that his attempt toward this record-breaking attempt began two years ago and had engaged an expert trainer in 2023 who dedicated a month to honing his grilling skills.

“From childhood, I envisioned myself as a world champion. Working in a restaurant solidified my dream of achieving greatness through grilling.

“However, the path has not been without challenges, financial constraints and a demanding work ethic have been significant hurdles, but my determination to succeed keeps me going.

“Managing rest breaks and staying active throughout the attempt will be crucial. Guinness allows only rest breaks, not sleeping time. I aim to remain active for the full four days,

“The Lagos state government is providing emergency services to ensure safety and all foods prepared will undergo government approval to maintain high standards.

“I solicit for private and public companies’ support, federal and state government support as I will be embarking on the journey.

“We are inviting everybody to come and experience greatness at the venue,” he said.

