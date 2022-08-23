Nigeria alcoholic beverage stakeholders explore Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland #TripToDufftown

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The group of invitees included the likes of Lanre Akinlagun, CEO Drinks.ng, Samuel Ogundele, Dubem Oguegbu aka Dubby Gustavo, a partner at Gustavo By Cubana Nightclub, Kennedy Okonkwo, Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and real-estate entrepreneur, Nollywood sensations, Nancy Isime & Shaffy Bello, Adeola Asoji of Optimum drinks, Adesina Oguegbu, Chigozie Anagwu, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Chigotex Royallinks, Ugo Abiakam, Atif Fawaz, Co-founder of Gusto Restaurants, Dotun Omotoye, CEO at Rumors Night Club and more.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

It was an exhilarating week-long experience for all who attended. They were treated to exquisite refreshments and immersed into Scottish culture and thus kicked off the wondrous journey through every part of the Glenfiddich tradition.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

They were taken on an exclusive tour of the Glenfiddich Distillery grounds and its original warehouses (warehouse 1, 8) containing generations of gently maturing casks of whisky.

They also had a tutored masterclass of a selection of five of Glenfiddich finest whiskies along with delicious canapés prepared by the head chef.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The group also experienced the wealth of craftsmanship and traditions that are still used at the distillery till today from cask making to the whiskies creation.

Background history: Glenfiddich is a Speyside single malt Scotch whisky owned and produced by William Grant & Sons in Dufftown, Scotland. Glenfiddich means “valley of the deer” in Scottish Gaelic, which is why the Glenfiddich logo is a Stag.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The Glenfiddich Distillery was founded in 1886 by William Grant in Dufftown, Scotland, in the glen of the River Fiddich. The Glenfiddich single malt whisky first ran from the stills on Christmas Day, 1887.

---