Musambwa: The mystical snake island on Lake Victoria where women are banned

A few quick facts about the mysterious island that you may not have heard much about are provided here

Snake Haven: Musambwa Island boasts a staggering population of over 2,000 snakes, with some estimates suggesting a ratio of over 20 snakes per person! These slithering residents include venomous Gaboon vipers and impressive but harmless African rock pythons. The presence of such a high population of snakes makes it an even more mystical place to venture to.

Sacred Spirits: Local beliefs hold the snakes in high regard, considering them to be embodied spirits or protectors. This reverence leads to a peaceful coexistence between humans and reptiles, with snakes often sharing homes and even beds with the island's inhabitants.

Men Only: Traditionally, Musambwa Island has been an all-male domain. Women are not allowed to stay on the island for extended periods, as it's believed their presence might disrupt the harmonious relationship with the spirits (snakes).

High Morality: This belief system is said to contribute to a remarkably high moral code on the island, with a reported absence of sexually transmitted diseases. Sex is not allowed on the Island as locals believe it offends the spirits. Secondly, women are not allowed. Therefore, the male population leave their families on other Islands, majorly Kalangala Island or the mainland.

Fishing Community: Fishing is the primary way of life for the roughly 100 men residing on Musambwa Island. They utilize traditional techniques to catch fish from the surrounding waters of Lake Victoria.

Birdwatchers' Paradise: Beyond the snakes, Musambwa Island is a haven for birdlife. It's designated as a Ramsar site, a wetland recognized for its international importance. The island provides a breeding ground for numerous species, including the largest breeding colony of Grey-headed Gulls in Africa.

Overfishing Threat: Unfortunately, the traditional way of life on Musambwa Island faces challenges. Overfishing due to a growing population has put a strain on the fish stocks in Lake Victoria, creating a conflict between the community's needs and the environment they revere.

A number of tour operators give opportunities for people to venture to this Island. Feeling intrigued? Could be worth a try!