The 2019 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant held on Friday, December 27 at the Calabar International Convention Centre, Cross River State, Nigeria.

Miss Kenya defeated 21 other contestants in a keenly contested competition which saw Miss Angola, Daniela Lopes, emerged as the first runner up and Miss South Africa, Ethel Maimela as the second runner up.

Irene, who is a Mathematics and Computer Science student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology went home with $35000 (12million Naira) and an all-expense-paid trip to Malaysia.

Miss Africa Beauty Pageant, which holds annually in Calabar started in 2016 with 18 contestants from different African countries.

The beauty pageant which hosted over 30 African Beauties and Brains across Africa with the Carnival theme; HUMANITY is organized to challenge mankind that every human being has a right to existence. The beauty pageant is part of activities to mark the Carnival Calabar festivities.

The beauty pageant was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Pearl Modi. It also saw some performance from the likes of Patoranking and Victoria Kimani. Nollywood stars, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Enyinna Nwigwe were part of the judges for the night.