Milk gives you vitamins and maybe, vouchers

Kerrygold Avantage, the brand of grass-fed dairy products from Ornua, in honour of the World Milk Day, has continued their annual tradition of creating unique experiences, this time with a unique milk challenge called #MyKerrygoldMilkMustache to sensitise Nigerians about milk with the exciting concept of a Milkstache.
Here's how you can be a part of it:
- Go to an outlet mall near you and purchase a Kerrygold Avantage Milk pack.
- Prepare a glass of Kerrygold Avantage Milk to your taste.
- Make a milk moustache and post the outcome in a photo or one-minute video on Instagram featuring the Kerrygold Avantage Milk.
- Tag @KerrygoldNigeria and use the hashtags: #MyKerrygoldMilkMustache and #WorldMilkDay
It's that simple! Join the challenge and stand a chance to win a ₦20k shopping voucher and a Kerrygold gift box!
