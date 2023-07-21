Mercy Johnson-Okojie bags new Ambassadorial deal with Tiger Foods limited

Pulse Nigeria

The deal was signed in the presence of Tiger Foods Managing Director Don Ebubeogu, Regional Director West, Elochukwu Nnebedum and Talent Manager ‘Oma Areh of WildFlower PR at the Marriot Hotels Ikeja, Lagos on the 12th of July 2023.

Speaking at the event, Mercy Johnson-Okojie said “It is truly an honour to partner with a leading, proudly Nigerian brand like Tiger Foods. As a passionate wife, mother and homemaker, this partnership with Tiger Foods resonates with the values I hold dearly. I am an advocate for joy and the best of quality when it comes to food, Tiger Foods have proven to be the right partner to embark upon this journey, and I look forward to all the projects that lie ahead''.

“We are pleased to welcome an accomplished entertainer, homemaker, and philanthropist, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, to the Tiger Foods family. Tiger Foods is born out of a passion for amazing foods and food ingredients and to provide value to our customers. Our new ambassador, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, embodies this fact as well,” he said.

“In the next few months, we will be rolling out several initiatives to reward our consumers, and we are excited to unveil all in partnership with Mercy Johnson-Okojie.” He added.

The deal is not Johnson-Okojie’s first partnership with Tiger Foods. In 2019, the agro-allied firm was a lead sponsor on the second season of her popular cooking show ‘Mercy’s Menu’.

Tiger Foods, known for producing spices and seasonings, recently released new products, which include Tomato Stew Mix Powder, Mayonnaise, and processed, sorted, and packaged Beans free of sand, stone, and insecticide residue.

About Tiger Foods Limited

Established in 1996, Tiger Foods Limited produces various healthy spices, food seasonings, paste products and dehydrated vegetables. Operating out of a food safety-focused and state-of-the-art facility in Nigeria, the brand boost of top-of-the-line food products ranging from herbs and spices to WET products like Mayonnaise, Tomato Mix, and packaged Beans to its expansive product line.

