ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Anna Ajayi

We’ve all heard of men with multiple wives, but women with multiple husbands? Not so much.

Polyandry is a form of polygamy where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time [kokotv]
Polyandry is a form of polygamy where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time [kokotv]

Recommended articles

We’ve also witnessed celebrities and leaders, especially in the north with many wives and no one bats an eyelid when they come across such stories. However, the discussion of women whose traditions allow them to marry multiple husbands is likely to raise eyebrows and turn heads.

Polyandry, in which a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time, is not a phenomenon we’re familiar with, especially in a country like ours. Although this may be foreign in Nigeria, many parts of the world, including certain regions in Africa and countries like Nepal, China, and some parts of Northern India, consider it a norm.

In this article, we’ll elaborate on the Irigwe tribe in Northern Jos, where women were allowed to practice polyandry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irigwe people, living on the western edge of Plateau, Jos are a unique group of people numbering approximately 17,000. This small group of people are known to be strong supporters of polyandry. It may or may not be as surprising given their peculiar customs, language and social traditions, which set them apart from neighbouring tribes.

In the Irigwe culture, women were allowed to have multiple husbands and moved freely from one man's house to another. Though they had multiple spouses, their children’s paternity was attributed to the husband with whom the woman lived at a given time. The Irigwe people practised polyandry for many decades until it was officially outlawed in 1968.

Several reasons contributed to the practice of polyandry among the Irigwe people. Aside from their tradition and culture, some other reasons why they practised polyandry are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Economic considerations: The practice allows for the pooling of resources, labour, and land among the husbands, which was especially important in their agricultural communities.

Infertility: Polyandry served as a solution to issues of infertility. When one husband is unable to father children, the responsibility of fathering children would be shared among the other husbands in the marriage.

Inheritance and land rights: In some cases, polyandry helped preserve family land and property rights. Since children born in a polyandrous marriage are considered the heirs of all the husbands involved, the family's land and assets remain within the group.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit for litter-free planet

World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit for litter-free planet

What will happen to your body if you fast for 36 hours?

What will happen to your body if you fast for 36 hours?

Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All that glitters may not be gold [Vanguard]

You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

It is crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients [Femina Hu]

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India