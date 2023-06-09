Meet the Aka tribe where men breastfeed babies

The Aka tribe are found in the Central African Republic and northern Congo. In addition to having a rich cultural heritage, the Aka people perceive breastfeeding as an essential aspect of caregiving, a responsibility that extends beyond biological mothers.

Their belief system is deeply rooted in the concept of collective parenting, which holds that everyone in the community plays a role in raising children.

This is why both men and women actively engage in caregiving and nurturing their infants. From the moment a child is born, Aka fathers are encouraged to develop a strong bond with their offspring.

This bond is fostered through frequent skin-to-skin contact, including a practice known as "couvade," where fathers cradle newborns against their bare chests and breastfeed them.

Of course, the men in Aka tribe do not possess mammary glands capable of producing milk. But then, they simulate the act of breastfeeding through a traditional technique called "milk-teeth." This involves a process where the men stimulate their nipples with specific herbs, which elicits the release of a small amount of milk.

The Aka people believe that this practice allows fathers to establish a deeper connection with their children while providing vital nutrients. Psychologically, this practice by the Aka tribe helps fathers develop a stronger sense of attachment, emotional bonding, and empathy with their children.

It also enables fathers to actively participate in the nourishment and physical development of their infants.

The Aka tribe's unique approach to parenting challenges the conventional norms and raises interesting questions about the societal construct of gender roles.

While this practice might be considered unorthodox in many cultures, it provides an opportunity to reflect on the potential benefits of shared parenting and the importance of involving fathers in the early stages of child-rearing.