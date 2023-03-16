ADVERTISEMENT
Meet 5 major tribes in Delta State

Oghenerume Progress
Urhobo tribe [connectnigeria]
Urhobo tribe [connectnigeria]

Delta state is one of the oil-rich states in Nigeria, located in southern Nigeria. It was named after the Niger Delta, Delta state shares borders with Edo State, Anambra, and Bayelsa State. Here are five major tribes found in Delta state;

The Urhobos are the most prominent tribe in Delta and have nine LGAs out of the 25 LGAs in the state. Urhobos occupy major cities in Delta such as Warri, Sapele, Abraka, Ughelli, Effurun, Oghara, Agbarho, Ekpan, etc.

The Urhobos have a monarchy system with a king referred to as the Ovie who oversees the affairs of his kingdom.

In every Urhobo Kingdom, the Ovie is assisted by the Oloroguns (Chiefs) and Ohovwores (Female Chiefs). The major dishes of the Urhobos are Banga soup and starch, owo soup, ukodo etc.

Isoko Culture
Isoko Culture

The Isoko people, another tribe in Delta state are popular for their musical and comical prowess. It is said that the first group of Isoko ancestors migrated from Benin Kingdom.

These people have lots of similarities with the Urhobos in terms of culture, language and even food. Isokos are prominent in places like Ozoro in Delta state.

Ijaw culture (Credit: Pinterest)
Ijaw culture (Credit: Pinterest)

The Ijaws are the oldest and dominant group in the Niger Delta and are also prominent in the Delta state. The Ijaws are popular for their swimming talent as they are commonly found in riverine areas. Some Ijaw communities in Delta state are Ogbe-ijoh, Gbaramatu, Oporoma etc.

Itsekiri [connectnigeria]
Itsekiri [connectnigeria]
Itsekiri is also another major tribe in Delta state. The Itsekiris own three LGAs in Warri and they share elements of culture with the Yoruba, Edo, Urhobo, and Ijaw.

The Itsekiri language is commonly referred to as a Yoruboid language of the Benue-Congo branch of the Niger-Congo languages. The Olu of Warri is a respected monarch in Itsekiri land.

Anioma culture (Credit: OFAAC)
Anioma culture (Credit: OFAAC)

The Anioma people are commonly called Delta Igbo. They speak different varieties of the Igbo language, including the Enuani language, Ukwuani language, and Ika-Ibo language and they occupy the Delta North Senatorial District.

The Aniomas are also popular for their delicious traditional meals such as the Nsala soup.

