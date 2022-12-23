Maltina partners with Eko Hotels to launch Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland.

The pilot edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland, which was held in 2019, treated families to an incredible tropical tourist experience, complete with exceptional cuisines, live shows, soothing ambiance, and comfort away from home. This year, It is bigger and better!

The 12-day Christmas holiday extravaganza launched on the 21st December, 2022 with the Grand opening of the Hakuna Matata-themed park.

This year’s Prideland edition will feature exciting attractions for all, including outdoor fine dining experiences, daily musical theatre performances, African marketplace live concerts at the Eko Atlantic Theme Park, and so much more.

Speaking on the partnership, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Onyebuchi Allanah said “We are always excited to partner with Eko hotel, especially during the festive season. Over the years, Maltina has been a part of the Tropical Christmas experience and it has been a great avenue to connect with our consumers and share in their festivities. This year is no different and we look forward to an exciting time at this Prideland edition.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Director of Sales and Marketing, Eko Hotels and Suites, Iyadunni Gbadegbo said, “The main aim of The Tropical Christmas Wonderland- Prideland Edition, is to create an avenue for fun memories and sharing happiness with loved ones, Maltina, as a brand, has sharing happiness at its core and we are excited to have the brand on board."

The Prideland experience with Maltina is the perfect blend of the beauty of African culture, tropical elements, world-class leisure and relaxation, promises to be the ultimate holiday destination for every family looking to have an exquisite experience.

