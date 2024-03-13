London by Lagos by car: Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos in 10 days

READ ALSO: Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi begins road trip from London to Lagos

Her route has taken her through diverse landscapes, from the bustling streets of Europe to the vast expanse of West Africa.

Just 10 days away from reaching Lagos, Nubi has already crossed paths with numerous countries, including France, Spain, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia. Her journey continues through Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, and several other nations before her triumphant arrival in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her journey included travelling through treacherous borders, sleeping in the Sahara desert as well as experiencing different sights and sounds of Africa.

Sharing her excitement, she stated:

"I can hardly believe it! It feels surreal to be nearing the end of this solo adventure. The immense support I've received throughout this journey has been incredibly motivating."