London by Lagos by car: Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos in 10 days

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian adventurer Pelumi Nubi is nearing the end of her remarkable journey, driving solo from London to Lagos!

Pelumi Nubi [Instagram]

Her route has taken her through diverse landscapes, from the bustling streets of Europe to the vast expanse of West Africa.

Just 10 days away from reaching Lagos, Nubi has already crossed paths with numerous countries, including France, Spain, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia. Her journey continues through Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, and several other nations before her triumphant arrival in Lagos.

Her journey included travelling through treacherous borders, sleeping in the Sahara desert as well as experiencing different sights and sounds of Africa.

Sharing her excitement, she stated:

"I can hardly believe it! It feels surreal to be nearing the end of this solo adventure. The immense support I've received throughout this journey has been incredibly motivating."

The grand finale will be held at the University of Lagos, marking a full-circle moment for Nubi. You can witness history firsthand and welcome Pelumi back to Lagos. She aims to inspire the next generation with her motto: "Start Your Journey."

