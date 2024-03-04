London to Lagos by road: Pelumi Nubi gets closer as she makes stop in Senegal

Travel content creator Pelumi Nubi planned to travel across 17 nations in two months, taking in every city and landscape along the route.

She started her journey on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Her path has taken her from England to France, Spain, Morocco, and through the huge West Sahara Desert.

From there, she'll go via Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before arriving triumphantly in Lagos.

Pelumi has been sharing her experience on social media, letting the public know about her experiences and sharing sights and sounds from her journey.

She made it to Morocco, the first African country, on February 10, and she’s now in Senegal, sharing pictures of herself and some facts on her Instagram page:

"I touched down in Dakar, Senegal’s vibrant capital! Here are three fun facts about this magnificent monument:

It’s taller than the Statue of Liberty! It symbolises Africa’s liberation from European rule. Annually, it attracts thousands of visitors, contributing significantly to the local economy."