ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigeria might have a new Guinness World Records holder.

Lola Mewu has broken the Guinness World Record [Instagram/lolamewu]
Lola Mewu has broken the Guinness World Record [Instagram/lolamewu]

Recommended articles

From Saturday, October 28, 2023, to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Lola Mewu painted different artworks, some of which have already been auctioned.

Now she has completed the feat, having painted for 72 hours, beating the previous record holder, Roland Palmerts of France, who painted 60 paintings in 60 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of Lola’s paintings feature throwbacks from childhood, like playing in class, visiting a call centre, and looking out the window.

Nigerian dancer and Guinness World Records attempter, Kaffy, called in to encourage Lola. Influencers like Saskay and Adeherself were also in attendance to offer support.

A huge congratulations to Lola for achieving this great feat.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

7 facts about Shade Thomas-Fahm, Nigeria’s first fashion designer

7 facts about Shade Thomas-Fahm, Nigeria’s first fashion designer

5 insecurities women have that men don't care about

5 insecurities women have that men don't care about

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

Did you know there is a right time to drink water?

Did you know there is a right time to drink water?

A new cure for sickle cell disease is on the way — it may be too expensive

A new cure for sickle cell disease is on the way — it may be too expensive

Daystar's Excellence in Leadership Conference: 'Mindshift for Effective Leadership'

Daystar's Excellence in Leadership Conference: 'Mindshift for Effective Leadership'

Heineken® collaborates with Dye Lab, in celebration of its 150th anniversary

Heineken® collaborates with Dye Lab, in celebration of its 150th anniversary

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Breast flattening

Why mothers crush the breast lumps of their daughters

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

African ladies walking on the street

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly

How to spot a fake friend

How to spot a fake friend in 4 ways