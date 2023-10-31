Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon
Nigeria might have a new Guinness World Records holder.
From Saturday, October 28, 2023, to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Lola Mewu painted different artworks, some of which have already been auctioned.
Now she has completed the feat, having painted for 72 hours, beating the previous record holder, Roland Palmerts of France, who painted 60 paintings in 60 hours.
Many of Lola’s paintings feature throwbacks from childhood, like playing in class, visiting a call centre, and looking out the window.
Nigerian dancer and Guinness World Records attempter, Kaffy, called in to encourage Lola. Influencers like Saskay and Adeherself were also in attendance to offer support.
A huge congratulations to Lola for achieving this great feat.
