4 essential food items to keep in your household

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the ebb and flow of life, there are times when our wallets feel lighter than usual, and the prospect of a lavish meal becomes a distant dream.

Gari
Gari

However, the human necessity to eat persists, and with strategic choices in your pantry, you can ensure that hunger doesn't get the best of you.

Let's explore some versatile and budget-friendly food staples that can be real lifesavers during hard times.

1. Gari:

Gari, a West African staple derived from cassava, deserves a special place in every budget-conscious pantry. Its versatility is unmatched – you can eat gari with almost anything.

Whether mixed with hot water to create a quick and filling meal or paired with soup, gari can turn the simplest ingredients into a satisfying feast. Its long shelf life also makes it a reliable fallback option.

2. Corn and Cassava dough:

Corn and cassava dough are the building blocks for traditional dishes like banku and koko. Banku, a fermented blend of corn and cassava dough, can be prepared in advance and lasts for weeks.

It serves as a wholesome accompaniment to soups and stews, providing sustenance without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, corn dough can be transformed into koko, a nourishing porridge that warms both the body and soul.

3. Rice:

Rice, often hailed as a global staple, is an essential addition to any budget-friendly pantry. Its versatility allows for various preparations, from simple steamed rice to fried rice or rice-based casseroles.

Purchased in bulk, rice becomes an economical foundation for countless meals. Combine it with canned fish or meat, and you have a budget-friendly source of protein to elevate your dish.

4. Cooking essentials: Oil, shito, tomatoes, and onions

A well-stocked pantry isn't complete without cooking essentials. Cooking oil is the backbone of many recipes, providing the necessary fats for flavor and satiety.

Shito, a spicy Ghanaian condiment, adds depth and heat to dishes, transforming even the most basic ingredients into a flavorful experience.

Tomatoes and onions, both fresh and canned, contribute to the base of numerous recipes, ensuring that you can whip up a tasty meal even when fresh produce is scarce.

By strategically stocking your pantry with versatile and long-lasting staples like gari, corn and cassava dough, rice, and essential cooking ingredients, you can ensure that hunger never dominates your kitchen.

These budget-friendly options not only provide sustenance but also open up a world of culinary possibilities, proving that a well-prepared pantry is the key to overcoming lean times with grace and creativity.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

