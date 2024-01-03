4 essential food items to keep in your household

Let's explore some versatile and budget-friendly food staples that can be real lifesavers during hard times.

1. Gari:

Gari, a West African staple derived from cassava, deserves a special place in every budget-conscious pantry. Its versatility is unmatched – you can eat gari with almost anything.

Whether mixed with hot water to create a quick and filling meal or paired with soup, gari can turn the simplest ingredients into a satisfying feast. Its long shelf life also makes it a reliable fallback option.

2. Corn and Cassava dough:

Corn and cassava dough are the building blocks for traditional dishes like banku and koko. Banku, a fermented blend of corn and cassava dough, can be prepared in advance and lasts for weeks.

It serves as a wholesome accompaniment to soups and stews, providing sustenance without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, corn dough can be transformed into koko, a nourishing porridge that warms both the body and soul.

3. Rice:

Rice, often hailed as a global staple, is an essential addition to any budget-friendly pantry. Its versatility allows for various preparations, from simple steamed rice to fried rice or rice-based casseroles.

Purchased in bulk, rice becomes an economical foundation for countless meals. Combine it with canned fish or meat, and you have a budget-friendly source of protein to elevate your dish.

4. Cooking essentials: Oil, shito, tomatoes, and onions

A well-stocked pantry isn't complete without cooking essentials. Cooking oil is the backbone of many recipes, providing the necessary fats for flavor and satiety.

Shito, a spicy Ghanaian condiment, adds depth and heat to dishes, transforming even the most basic ingredients into a flavorful experience.

Tomatoes and onions, both fresh and canned, contribute to the base of numerous recipes, ensuring that you can whip up a tasty meal even when fresh produce is scarce.

By strategically stocking your pantry with versatile and long-lasting staples like gari, corn and cassava dough, rice, and essential cooking ingredients, you can ensure that hunger never dominates your kitchen.