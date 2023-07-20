Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

The visit aimed to further endear the brand to its traditional stakeholders and emphasize the brand's commitment to promoting Igbo culture and values.

During the visit, the Life Beer brand team expressed its deep appreciation for the esteemed monarch's unwavering support for the cultural values and development of the Igbo people and had the privilege of presenting the new 'King of Hi-Life,' Nwajiaku Umunnakwe, to HRM Eze (Dr) Emmanuel Okeke (Eze-Imo) for his royal blessings. Nwajiaku Umunnakwe, a rising star in the Hi-Life music genre, emerged as the winner of the Hi-Life Fest 2023 music competition and staying true to the theme of this year’s competition, he brought home the glory - Turu Ugo Lota.

Emphasizing the brand’s commitment to promoting Igbo culture and values, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Kingsley Okafor said “The Life Beer brand is passionate about promoting the cultural heritage of the East because we recognize the significance of cultural preservation in fostering a strong sense of identity and unity. Highlife music is one of the major identities of the Easterners and that is why the brand has continued to nurture local talent into globally recognised musicians. Nwajiaku is proud to show us his home and we are honoured to visit HRM Eze Okeke today. Life Beer will not stop telling the story of the Igbos – we will keep promoting the values of hard work, brotherhood, tradition and progress because we are proud of the audacious and resilient spirit of the Easterners.”

Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo, extended his gratitude to the Eze-Imo for the warm reception the brand received. He said, “We are honoured to be here today, embodying the spirit of Turu Ugo Lota' with Nwajiaku. His achievement has brought pride to his people, and we are confident that he will continue to do them proud. Life Beer is more than just a beer; it is a catalyst for progress and a symbol of the persistent and hardworking spirit of the Igbo people. The brand envisions a future where the rich heritage of the Igbo people is celebrated unapologetically in every part of the world, and young talents are provided with opportunities to thrive and succeed.”

Also present during the courtesy visit were representatives of Nigerian Breweries, Prince Jovita Okeahialam and high-ranking chiefs from Umuode Umueleagwa-Onicha.

