ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyLifeBeer

Life Lager Beer visit aimed to further endear the brand to its traditional stakeholders and emphasize the brand's commitment to promoting Igbo culture and values.
Life Lager Beer visit aimed to further endear the brand to its traditional stakeholders and emphasize the brand's commitment to promoting Igbo culture and values.

Recommended articles

The visit aimed to further endear the brand to its traditional stakeholders and emphasize the brand's commitment to promoting Igbo culture and values.

During the visit, the Life Beer brand team expressed its deep appreciation for the esteemed monarch's unwavering support for the cultural values and development of the Igbo people and had the privilege of presenting the new 'King of Hi-Life,' Nwajiaku Umunnakwe, to HRM Eze (Dr) Emmanuel Okeke (Eze-Imo) for his royal blessings. Nwajiaku Umunnakwe, a rising star in the Hi-Life music genre, emerged as the winner of the Hi-Life Fest 2023 music competition and staying true to the theme of this year’s competition, he brought home the glory - Turu Ugo Lota.

Emphasizing the brand’s commitment to promoting Igbo culture and values, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Kingsley Okafor said “The Life Beer brand is passionate about promoting the cultural heritage of the East because we recognize the significance of cultural preservation in fostering a strong sense of identity and unity. Highlife music is one of the major identities of the Easterners and that is why the brand has continued to nurture local talent into globally recognised musicians. Nwajiaku is proud to show us his home and we are honoured to visit HRM Eze Okeke today. Life Beer will not stop telling the story of the Igbos – we will keep promoting the values of hard work, brotherhood, tradition and progress because we are proud of the audacious and resilient spirit of the Easterners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo, extended his gratitude to the Eze-Imo for the warm reception the brand received. He said, “We are honoured to be here today, embodying the spirit of Turu Ugo Lota' with Nwajiaku. His achievement has brought pride to his people, and we are confident that he will continue to do them proud. Life Beer is more than just a beer; it is a catalyst for progress and a symbol of the persistent and hardworking spirit of the Igbo people. The brand envisions a future where the rich heritage of the Igbo people is celebrated unapologetically in every part of the world, and young talents are provided with opportunities to thrive and succeed.”

Also present during the courtesy visit were representatives of Nigerian Breweries, Prince Jovita Okeahialam and high-ranking chiefs from Umuode Umueleagwa-Onicha.

---

#FeaturebyLifeBeer

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

The new frontier of skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The new frontier of skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

Exclusive moments from the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura soiree at Zakaa, Abuja

Exclusive moments from the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura soiree at Zakaa, Abuja

The New Frontier of Skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The New Frontier of Skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 simple techniques to instantly refresh your face from facial puffiness

3 simple techniques to instantly refresh your face from facial puffiness

Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

cold countries in the world

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

Yoruba men at the Ojude Oba festival [Twitter]

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

Cows are considered sacred in India [Pinterest]

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world

These dogs are not to be messed with [SoundCloud]

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams