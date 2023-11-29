ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos welcomes the Latest Beach & Lake Resort - YOLO Island

YOLO Island will be introduced through an exclusive event, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxury, wellness, and bespoke hospitality. The elegant all-inclusive beach resort is located at Ibeshe Private Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The latest facility boasts state-of-the-art features and facilities including, a beautiful landscape, spacious public areas, high-quality service, six grand chalets with ocean and lake views, 7 swimming pools, a chic restaurant and bar, a sports court, a trendy spa and gym, and a multipurpose entertainment space.

Pulse Nigeria
The ultra-modern architectural design and engineering of Yolo Island establishes it as an awe-inspiring sight to behold, with chalets named after different cities – Cancun, Bora-Bora, Ibiza, Santorini, Madagascar, and Fiji – they all recreate the magic and excitement of the cities they are named after.

Each chalet has exciting and exceptional built-in features like private pools, stunning views, and earth-toned colours, with minimalist interiors. The chalets accommodate at least 20 guests and create a truly relaxing atmosphere with skylights that usher in the tropical sun in the daytime, and dazzling stars at night.

Pulse Nigeria

Guests are also offered a list of recreational activities from water sports, boat cruises, mini golf, volleyball, and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) quad bikes to keep them entertained and well-relaxed during their stay at the resort. The ATV quad biking experience provides guests with a thrilling tour of the resort's property and the surrounding areas, these activities are well-suited for guests looking for a way to maintain a healthy lifestyle while on vacation.

Yolo Island is an eco-friendly resort that utilises clean energy and automated access control systems to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainability. This modern structure is majorly powered by solar energy, with generators only serving as backup. The architectural design also reduces energy consumption needs for lighting and ventilation by leveraging the use of natural light and airflow.

Pulse Nigeria

The exceptionally beautiful beach house resort creates a unique beach getaway experience and provides a secure and serene environment for travellers, tourists, and every guest seeking a place of escape, relaxation, and rejuvenation.

Pulse Nigeria

Expect a mesmerising white sand coastline, crystalline waters sparkling in turquoise hues, and plenty of tourist facilities at this new location. YOLO Island is a place where one feels their best and most taken care of.

To make reservations, please visit the website: www. yolo.ng or call +234 904 400 0292.

