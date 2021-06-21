RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 top attractions to visit on the mainland

Living in Lagos mainland can be as much fun as living on the island. Here's a list of 7 fun spots to visit on the mainland.

Lagos is a beautiful city with lots of amazing places to visit and hang out with family and friends on a cool evening or on a sweet nice weekend.

Although, a good number of these attractions are situated on the island (that's why the island is regarded as the happening place in Lagos), notwithstanding, there quite a number of interesting and fun spots on the mainland as well.

Paintballing at Ziggies, Magodo.
Paint balling at Ziggie's in Magodo, Lagos isn't just a fun but exercising activity that gets your blood pumping real good, relieving you of stress as well as enhancing teamwork while having all the fun you can ever imagine.

Legacy railway museum, Ebute Metta.
Established for the purpose of preserving old carriage wagon, running shed and old steam locomotives and also to tell the story of the Nigerian Railway since inception and the economic history of Nigeria via pictures, the Legacy railway was built in November 1997.

Shodex garden, Anthony.
Located under the Anthony bridge off Ikorodu road, Shodex garden with zoological gardens, pools and recreation park is perfect for events, hangouts and excursion.

Kalakuta museum, Ikeja.
Legendary afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's residence stands as a symbol of hope to Nigerians who are discouraged about the nation's dysfunction.

The home of late Kuti has been transformed into a museum with his shoes, underwears, clothes, photographs, his saxophone and other properties preserved properly in the Kalakuta museum.

National Theatre, Iganmu- Lagos state
The national theatre is a multi-purpose national monument for the preservation, presentation and promotion of Nigerian arts and culture.

The building houses two cinema halls, a restaurant and a bar which is perfect for hanging out with loved ones.

Apapa Amusement Park.
With a good number of indoor as well as outdoor games like bumper cars, air bicycle, pirate ships, disco wheel, carousel and a whole lot more, Apapa amusement park is a great recreational centre with fun activities for the entire family and with as little as N400 and as much as N1200, you can enjoy any of the fun activities.

Silverbird cinema, Festac town.
Watching a movie with friends is always an exciting thing to do and there's definitely no need to run all the way down to the island for this. With Shoprite, Golden tulip pool and other malls around the new Silverbird cinema in Festac town, there's plenty of fun to go round for all.

