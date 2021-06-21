7 top attractions to visit on the mainland

Although, a good number of these attractions are situated on the island (that's why the island is regarded as the happening place in Lagos), notwithstanding, there quite a number of interesting and fun spots on the mainland as well.

Here are 7 amazing attractions to visit on the mainland.

1. Paintballing at Ziggies, Magodo

Paint balling at Ziggie's in Magodo, Lagos isn't just a fun but exercising activity that gets your blood pumping real good, relieving you of stress as well as enhancing teamwork while having all the fun you can ever imagine.

2. Legacy railway museum, Ebute Metta

Established for the purpose of preserving old carriage wagon, running shed and old steam locomotives and also to tell the story of the Nigerian Railway since inception and the economic history of Nigeria via pictures, the Legacy railway was built in November 1997.

3. Shodex garden, Anthony

Located under the Anthony bridge off Ikorodu road, Shodex garden with zoological gardens, pools and recreation park is perfect for events, hangouts and excursion.

4. Kalakuta museum, Ikeja

Legendary afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's residence stands as a symbol of hope to Nigerians who are discouraged about the nation's dysfunction.

The home of late Kuti has been transformed into a museum with his shoes, underwears, clothes, photographs, his saxophone and other properties preserved properly in the Kalakuta museum.

5. National Theatre, Iganmu

The national theatre is a multi-purpose national monument for the preservation, presentation and promotion of Nigerian arts and culture.

The building houses two cinema halls, a restaurant and a bar which is perfect for hanging out with loved ones.

6. Apapa amusement park

With a good number of indoor as well as outdoor games like bumper cars, air bicycle, pirate ships, disco wheel, carousel and a whole lot more, Apapa amusement park is a great recreational centre with fun activities for the entire family and with as little as N400 and as much as N1200, you can enjoy any of the fun activities.

7. Silverbird cinema, Festac town