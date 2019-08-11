Ingredients for making Kunun Gyada

Raw groundnuts (peanuts)

Soft rice

Water

Tamarind (Tsamiya/Awin)

Before making Kunun Gyada:

1. Soak the rice and groundnuts in separate bowls for 8 hours.

2. Soak the tamarind in warm water and extract the juice.

3. Blend the groundnuts with small water and extract the groundnut milk. Then blend the rice and set aside.

Preparation of Kunun Gyada

1. Pour the groundnut milk into a pot and start cooking.

Note: Stir it all the time so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pots. 2. When it boils, slowly add the blended rice while stirring.

3. Then add the tamarind juice and keep stirring till it heats up again.

Your Kunun Gyada is ready.