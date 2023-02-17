Does eating fufu make you fast? Plus, other incredible benefits of eating fufu

Fufu is an African staple which is very popular in Ghana, Nigeria and other african countries. Nigerian fufu is made of cassava while Ghana’s fufuo is made of cassava and plantain.

Here’s why you need to eat fufu at least once per week.

It gives energy

It appears that Karim is right. The energy you get from fufu is tremendous. For daily tasks to be completed, you require energy and if you are a footballer like Karim, you need a lot of energy.

Your body receives 267 kcal of energy from a 100g serving of fufu. Fufu is a meal with a lot of carbohydrates, which is one of the macronutrients your body needs for energy.

Pulse Nigeria

It helps with weight loss

You shouldn't worry if you are on a diet and want to lose weight because eating fufu might be the best thing for you. This is because fufu is a low-fat food, it contains what is called trans fat which is great and not saturated fat, which is bad for you.

It helps with digestion and protects your digestive system.

Fufu is a good source of fibre, which improves the function of your digestive system.

If you are a diabetic, you should eat a lot of fufu because it also helps reduce blood sugar levels. The fibre in fufu lowers inflammation and high blood pressure. That’s not all: fufu prevents colorectal cancer by facilitating easier bowel movements.

It protects your heart

Unlike other sources of carbohydrates, Fufu is a low-cholesterol food. High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) and Low-Density Lipoprotein are the two kinds of cholesterol (HDL).

Due to its ability to remove cholesterol from the walls of your arteries and transport it to your liver for excretion, it is HDL and as such, it is "good cholesterol." Fufu helps control your cholesterol levels and safeguards you against heart illnesses.

It is nutritious

Fufu is made of cassava, which is a source of important vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin C, potassium, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin are all present in fufu. Fufu will strengthen your immune system.

Due to potassium's role in maintaining fluid balance, lowering the risk of muscle loss, improving bone mineral density, and reducing the risk of kidney stone development, fufu is recommended for patients with low potassium levels.