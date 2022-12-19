Jumia Food Nigeria partners with Domino’s Pizza to bring meals closer to Nigerians

The announcement was made during a press conference held on 14th December 2022 at Domino’s Ikoyi store. The partnership will provide a steady supply of Domino’s portfolio to consumers through the JumianFood platform and ensure they receive their orders in the shortest time possible.

Speaking during the event, Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, “We are delighted to provide our online platform where consumers in Nigeria can order their favourite pizza delight from Domino’s Pizza outlets available at the click of a button on Jumia Food. We have spent a decade in Nigeria, and since our inception, we have continuously strived to impact the lives of millions of consumers through innovation and technology. Our partnership with Domino’s Pizza is another step to making meals more accessible to consumers across the country through our platform.”

Pulse Nigeria

Jumia Food data 2021, placed Pizza first as the most promising cuisine ordered in the country followed by Chinese and shawarma respectively. Foreign cuisines are growing fast as Nigerians explore various meals available to them.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eat’N’Go Africa, Mr Patrick McMichael said “we at Domino’s Pizza Nigeria are delighted to expand our offerings to our esteemed customers in Nigeria through listing on Jumia. As we grow and expand, it is important to employ digital technology in ensuring that we continue to maintain exceptional service delivery which is what this partnership avails Domino’s Pizza.

Mr Patrick further said that “Domino’s is hundred percent focused on the customer and that is why we continue to thrive and explore new opportunities for the convenience of our customers while also maintaining our 20 minutes delivery time.”

On the impact of the partnership, the CEO of Eat’N’Go Africa further said that “this partnership would have a ripple effect on human capital and economic development. It will improve on the direct employment and growth of staff down to our supply chain which is majorly local.”

Since its inception in Nigeria, Jumia Nigeria has continuously reiterated its commitment to driving innovation and making everyday life easier for its customers by investing in technologies and processes to continue driving ease of service, faster delivery times and ensuring consistent product quality.

