itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

Over 1,000 pupils of the renowned Dagbana Nursery and Primary School in Abuja were the lucky recipients of a wide range of educational and fun items, including textbooks, mobile class libraries, sandals, school bags, drawing books, drawing pencils, food flasks, and more. The event left the young students beaming with joy and gratitude.

The Love Always On CSR initiative by itel has been making a positive impact for over six years, focusing on serving various communities across Nigeria and West Africa. This long-standing commitment to social responsibility has earned itel Nigeria a reputation for being a brand that truly cares about the well-being and development of young minds.

The event at Dagbana Nursery and Primary School was a vibrant and memorable affair. As the students arrived at the school grounds, they were greeted with colorful decorations and an atmosphere filled with excitement. The itel team, along with volunteers, eagerly awaited the children's arrival, ready to bring smiles to their faces.

"Children are the future of our nation, and it is our responsibility to nurture their growth and provide them with the resources they need to succeed. Through our Love Always CSR Initiative, we aim to make a positive impact on their lives and empower them with educational tools," said Oke Umurhohwo, the Marketing Manager for West Africa at itel.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from the school principal, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to itel Nigeria for their continuous support and dedication to education.

"We are truly grateful to itel Nigeria for their unwavering commitment to education and the well-being of our students. This CSR initiative is a testament to their genuine concern for the development of young minds," remarked the principal.

As the day unfolded, the students were filled with delight as they received their new textbooks, mobile class libraries, sandals, school bags, drawing books, drawing pencils, food flasks, and a plethora of other fun and educational items.

The itel team, along with volunteers, ensured that each child felt special and valued. The mobile class libraries provided by itel were particularly appreciated, as they enabled the students to access a wealth of knowledge and educational resources at their fingertips.

The provision of textbooks will undoubtedly enhance the quality of education at the school, promoting a love for learning among the students.

In addition to the educational items, the children were treated to various engaging activities and games organized by the itel team. Laughter filled the air as the students enthusiastically participated in drawing competitions and other fun-filled challenges. The joy on their faces was a testament to the success of the event.

The Love Always CSR Initiative by itel Nigeria has once again demonstrated the brand's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of young children. By providing educational resources and fun items, itel Nigeria is empowering the next generation, giving them the tools, they need to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

The event at Dagbana Nursery and Primary School on Children's Day serves as a shining example of how corporate organizations can positively impact society through their CSR initiatives. itel Nigeria's Love Always CSR Initiative continues to inspire hope, foster education, and spread joy, as it touches the lives of countless children across Nigeria and West Africa.

Indeed, itel Nigeria's Love Always CSR Initiative has proven to be a beacon of light, illuminating the path to a brighter future for children across Nigeria and West Africa.

