5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a place where power supply can be as unpredictable as the weather, having the right appliances can make a world of difference.

Essential items to survive a blackout
Essential items to survive a blackout

As a people, we're no strangers to the occasional blackout, but that doesn't mean we can't be prepared.

Here’s a list of essential items that will keep you powered up and at ease during those unexpected power cuts.

1. Power banks: First and foremost, a robust power bank is a must-have. In this digital age, staying connected is crucial, and a high-capacity power bank ensures your phone and other small electronic devices stay charged.

Go for one with at least 10,000mAh capacity to get multiple charges for your devices.

2. Solar-powered lamps: Never underestimate the power of good lighting. Solar-powered lamps are eco-friendly and perfect for our sunny climate.

They store energy during the day and provide much-needed light at night, making them a smart and sustainable choice.

3. Gas cooker: Electricity or not, life goes on and so must our cooking. A portable gas cooker is a lifesaver when it comes to preparing meals during power outages. It’s efficient and easy to use, and you won’t have to rely on electric stoves.

4. Rechargeable fans: With the advancement of technology you don’t need to endure the heat when there’s a blackout, comfort is important.

Here's where solar-powered fans or rechargeable fans come in handy. They keep you cool and comfortable, making the power cut a bit more bearable.

5. Rechargeable speakers: Also, don't forget a rechargeable speaker to keep the tunes rolling and the mood upbeat. Your entertainment is just as important as your comfort.

The right appliances not only provide comfort but also enable productivity during power instabilities. From power banks to solar lamps and gas cookers, these essentials ensure that life goes on, uninterrupted.

In a country, where the rhythm of life is as vibrant as our culture, a power cut shouldn't dampen our spirits.

With these tools, we stay ready, ensuring that even in the darkest of times, our homes remain lit, our phones charged, and our meals cooked to perfection.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

