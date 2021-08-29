RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

To enjoy Ikokore try it with cold eba the Ijebu way.

Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish
Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

Ikokore, also known as Ifokore, is a pottage recipe from the Ijebu people of Ogun state, Nigeria.

Made with water yam, to enjoy Ikokore you’ll need to incorporate as many proteins as you possibly can to enrich it.

Ingredients

Water yam

Palm Oil

Chicken or Beef Stock/ Water

Shombo/Tatashe or dry ground pepper

Smoked Fish (Eja Kika) or Shawa (Bonga fish) Shredded

Dried Fish (Panla) Shredded

Shaki and Ponmo

Crayfish

Seasoning

Preparation

Step 1: Blend your water yam till almost smooth.

Step 2: Add Seasoning or Salt, Crayfish and mix together. Then set aside.

Step 3: Blend the Shombo/Tatashe and Scotch Bonnet until smooth and set aside.

If you’re using just Scotch Bonnet, just blend it on its own.

Step 4: Heat your pot and when it’s hot, add the palm oil, then the Locust Beans.

Step 5: Add the blended pepper, then your seasoning and salt to taste.

Step 6: Stir every now and then to prevent burning.

Step 7: Add the Chicken /Beef Stock if you’re using any, if you haven’t got Stock, just add water, continue to cook for 2 minutes.

Step 7: Now scoop the grated yam into the stew, in both big and small lumps. The small lumps will dissolve in the stew, forming a mushy type consistency while the bigger lumps will create the lumpy Ikokore consistency.

Do not stir, leave the contents to boil for 8-10 minutes on low heat.

Step 8: Stir a bit using a wooden spoon. Stir and break up clumps if you find it too clumpy or leave as it is. Now, taste for salt and seasoning.

Step 9: Add your already cooked fish and everything meaty.

Leave to simmer for 3 – 5 minutes and it’s ready…

Serve Ikokore on its own or with Cold Eba.

