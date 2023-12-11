ADVERTISEMENT
ICYMI: Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) wowed Lagos with an epic experience

Held at Fidelity Grounds Oniru from September 29 to October 8, Jameson Irish Whiskey treated guests to a thrilling lineup of daily events, sparking connections and encouraging all to #WidenTheCircle.

JDOT was a vibrant mix of experiences, featuring an immersive journey through the distillery, live musical gigs, tantalising Jameson cocktails, whiskey tastings, a merchandise store, chic fashion pop-ups, gourmet delights, larger-than-life games, discounted grooming services, and so much more. The event aimed to educate consumers about the rich story behind each bottle of triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey while immersing them in activities tailored to every taste.

It all kicked off with an exclusive opening night on September 29, where attendees, from influencers to OAPs, were treated to the opening tour of JDOT. This provided them with insights into the remarkable 243-year journey and process that makes Jameson the unique and beloved brand it is worldwide.

The days that followed brought a DJ-led experience hosted by Culture Custodian, a high-energy Mainland Block Party that not even the rain could dampen, and mouthwatering cuisine with Brunch Out. A short break on October 3 and 4 allowed everyone to catch their breath before diving back into the excitement for the final 4 days.

Live music stole the spotlight on the fifth day of JDOT as guests delved into the legendary production of Jameson’s triple-distilled whiskey. The vibe continued on the sixth day, where Made Kuti's closing act at Afrovibes left everyone buzzing long after the night had wrapped up.

Kewa’s Kitchen was a gastronomic haven, allowing guests to pair Jameson's signature cocktails with gourmet food, immersing them in the brand’s essence and heritage. The grand finale was brought by the Vogue Boys, injecting the event with their energetic vibe, marking not just the end of JDOT but also bidding summer farewell.

“We curated an extraordinary event over the past few days,” said Bodam Taiwo, the Head of Portfolio – Bond & Connect Pernod Ricard.

JDOT was more than a festival: it was a feeling, a vibe, a place where music, fashion, food, and friends converged in a legendary way. We’re ecstatic that our guests got to truly experience the essence of the Jameson brand, were entertained, and widened their circle. JDOT has left us with cherished memories and a countdown on our calendars to next year's epic rendezvous.”

For captivating event highlights, visit @JamesonNgr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Join the Jameson journey, drink responsibly, and celebrate in style!

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Middleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

