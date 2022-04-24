How to overcome Post-travel blues

People suffering from post-travel blues may experience lethargy, loss of appetite, lack of motivation, a sense of depression, and also feelings of nostalgia. Post-travel blues can be thought of as a vacation hangover.

Here are some ways to overcome post-travel blues;

1. Start planning your next trip

This is the fastest and surest way to overcome this depression. Even if you are not travelling anytime soon, just start planning one of your future dream trips and work towards making it a reality. This will help take your mind off the past and focus your energy on the future.

BusinessInsider

2. Preserve your memories

Try to think of creative ways to preserve your memories as you are living them. Take photographs, journal, get souvenirs, collect postcards, just about anything to look back to. You can also create a travel scrapbook and include it in your itinerary.

575840f5-42c3-4f46-b1e6-3f5b5469c5d6

3. Catch up with friends

Another way to beat this depression is by meeting and catching up with your friends. Chat about what you've been up to during your time apart, share stories from your travel, and share pictures. This will keep you distracted and lessen your hangover.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Go on mini-adventures

You don't always have to plan an elaborate vacation or trip. Explore your town, go to the museum, take a walking tour, jump on a tour bus, take a cooking class.

Royal Caribbean International

5. Get busy with other things