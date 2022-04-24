Post-travel blues, also known as post-travel depression is the feeling of sadness that some travelers get when their trip comes to an end. The end of an amazing trip is one thing practically everyone dreads. While some people start experiencing this depression towards the end of the trip, some people start to experience it when they get back home.
How to overcome Post-travel blues
Have you ever gone on a vacation or trip and you just don't want to go back home to your boring, same old routine?
People suffering from post-travel blues may experience lethargy, loss of appetite, lack of motivation, a sense of depression, and also feelings of nostalgia. Post-travel blues can be thought of as a vacation hangover.
Here are some ways to overcome post-travel blues;
1. Start planning your next trip
This is the fastest and surest way to overcome this depression. Even if you are not travelling anytime soon, just start planning one of your future dream trips and work towards making it a reality. This will help take your mind off the past and focus your energy on the future.
2. Preserve your memories
Try to think of creative ways to preserve your memories as you are living them. Take photographs, journal, get souvenirs, collect postcards, just about anything to look back to. You can also create a travel scrapbook and include it in your itinerary.
3. Catch up with friends
Another way to beat this depression is by meeting and catching up with your friends. Chat about what you've been up to during your time apart, share stories from your travel, and share pictures. This will keep you distracted and lessen your hangover.
4. Go on mini-adventures
You don't always have to plan an elaborate vacation or trip. Explore your town, go to the museum, take a walking tour, jump on a tour bus, take a cooking class.
5. Get busy with other things
One of the reasons you are experiencing post-travel blues is probably because you are idle. Get busy with work and your daily routine. Try to infuse new things into your old routine so you are not stuck in the old lifestyle you tried escaping from initially. When you keep your mind busy, you don't have time to sulk over your just-concluded trip.
