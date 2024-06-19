ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How the Ijebus come up with elaborate fashion at Ojude Oba Festival

Temi Iwalaiye

The Ijebu people are usually dressed to the nines at the Ojude Oba festival.

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]
The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Yorubas care a lot about fashion. They say "aso la nki, ki a to ki eniyan" ("We greet the cloth before greeting the wearer") and "eniyan lasoo mi" ("People are my cloth").

Recommended articles

During festivals like Ojude-Oba, which honours the monarch, Awujale of Ijebu Land, with singing, dancing, money spraying, cultural activities, and prayers for the land elaborate dressing becomes a form of public display. Female age groups adorn themselves with expensive jewellery and makeup, striving to be visually appealing.

A recent study by Idowu Jamiu Diayolu in Research Gate specifically examined the dress code at Ojude-Oba. The study involved eight age groups (four male and four female) and surveyed both participants and observers.

Months and months are spent deliberating on what to wear, where to buy the fabrics (some of them are imported), the accessories to add, and even the tailors who sew the styles

ADVERTISEMENT
Ijebus at the Ojude Oba Festival [Poojamedia/x]
Ijebus at the Ojude Oba Festival [Poojamedia/x] Pulse Nigeria

Most participants at the festival (50%) believed dress played a significant role in promoting Yoruba culture. 37.5% saw dressing as a way to showcase trendy styles. Competition was the least common reason for dressing up, but 37.5% aimed to display beauty and aesthetics.

Interestingly, the way men and women dressed reflect their social standing. Men wore traditional fabrics like etu and alaari, signifying prestige within Yoruba culture. Women, on the other hand, opted for more modern embroidered lace as well as aso-oke. The more expensive it is, the better. Some of the fabrics worn are quite prestigious and are considered ceremonial clothes, which hold social significance among the Yoruba people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Age group members were admired for their well-dressed outfits, and they communicated their social status and belonging through their clothing choices. Most age groups and families want to belong to the most well-dressed group; that’s why you often see uniformity in their dresses.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

6 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

TECNO's Night of Winners: Lady Ruth and Benjamin shine on Nigeria Idol

TECNO's Night of Winners: Lady Ruth and Benjamin shine on Nigeria Idol

5 surprising things that were designed to stop bad behaviour

5 surprising things that were designed to stop bad behaviour

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

How long does it take to see results from working out?

How long does it take to see results from working out?

How the Ijebus come up with elaborate fashion at Ojude Oba Festival

How the Ijebus come up with elaborate fashion at Ojude Oba Festival

5 simple home remedies to ease stomach pain

5 simple home remedies to ease stomach pain

5 foods you didn’t know were invented by accident

5 foods you didn’t know were invented by accident

Werewolf Syndrome and 7 other strange diseases you won’t believe exist

Werewolf Syndrome and 7 other strange diseases you won’t believe exist

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

7 reasons why most people are scared of AI

7 reasons why most people are scared of AI

See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

See Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Men's show

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania's human rights campaigners say the number of attacks against albinos is in sharp decline, but their graves are increasingly being desecrated instead and their remains exhumed

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

Ancient Egyptian Pyramids are missing in the Bible

Why Egyptian pyramids are not mentioned in Old Testament

Cape Town, South Africa [Tripsavvy]

Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock]

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells