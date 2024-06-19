How the Ijebus come up with elaborate fashion at Ojude Oba Festival

During festivals like Ojude-Oba, which honours the monarch, Awujale of Ijebu Land, with singing, dancing, money spraying, cultural activities, and prayers for the land elaborate dressing becomes a form of public display. Female age groups adorn themselves with expensive jewellery and makeup, striving to be visually appealing.

A recent study by Idowu Jamiu Diayolu in Research Gate specifically examined the dress code at Ojude-Oba. The study involved eight age groups (four male and four female) and surveyed both participants and observers.

Months and months are spent deliberating on what to wear, where to buy the fabrics (some of them are imported), the accessories to add, and even the tailors who sew the styles

Most participants at the festival (50%) believed dress played a significant role in promoting Yoruba culture. 37.5% saw dressing as a way to showcase trendy styles. Competition was the least common reason for dressing up, but 37.5% aimed to display beauty and aesthetics.

Dress code and social hierarchy

Interestingly, the way men and women dressed reflect their social standing. Men wore traditional fabrics like etu and alaari, signifying prestige within Yoruba culture. Women, on the other hand, opted for more modern embroidered lace as well as aso-oke. The more expensive it is, the better. Some of the fabrics worn are quite prestigious and are considered ceremonial clothes, which hold social significance among the Yoruba people.

Social identity