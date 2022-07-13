RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The glitz and glamour of the Ijebu's Ojude Oba festival

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What happens at the Ojude Oba festival?

The glamorous women of Ijebu Ode [Twitter/Maniofficial]
The glamorous women of Ijebu Ode [Twitter/Maniofficial]

Ojude Oba literally means “the King’s fore-court or frontage”, but it really means majestic outing.

Recommended articles

It is an ancient festival of the Yoruba people of Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Nigeria.

This festival usually takes place on the third day of the Ileya celebration, that is, the Islamic celebration of Eid Mubarak.

The Ojude Oba festival [Twitter/Maniofficial]
The Ojude Oba festival [Twitter/Maniofficial] Pulse Nigeria

Since the celebration is linked to the practice of Islam, it is important to note how Islam became popular in Ijebu Ode.

The way it grew is nothing short of spectacular. During the reign of Awujale Ademiyewo Afidipotemole in 1878, a slave called Alli Tubogun was openly allowed without persecution to practice Islam. Alli was able to attract converts as a result of his devotion.

Ayo, 25, attended the festival for the first time said, "I loved the horses, colors, gun shots, the rich culture and songs too. I loved the whole family displays and the fact that rain couldn't stop it. It was really fun."

Members of different age groups compete in a regberegbe competition while being adorned in the most gorgeous identical attire and parade.

In the Yoruba community, the age group is an integral part of the development of the society, and they band together not only to celebrate but improve the community by building schools, hospitals, boreholes and many other community development efforts.

The age-grade at the Ojude Oba festival [Twitter/Maniofficial]
The age-grade at the Ojude Oba festival [Twitter/Maniofficial] Pulse Nigeria

The festival includes many activities like horseback riding known as the Balogun competition, parades and artistic displays, but one of the most important parts of the festival is the age-grade dressing.

The colours of the Yoruba people are tan, blue, the natural colour of silk known as tanyan, indigo, and different varieties of purple. The age grades wear identical materials in these colours.

Each age-grade displays affluence [Twitter/Maniofficial]
Each age-grade displays affluence [Twitter/Maniofficial] Pulse Nigeria

Every year, they must wear an entirely new attire. Each age group strives to show wealth and affluence and prove that they are the most accomplished.

This year’s Ojude Oba festival was sponsored by Globacom. The winners of the Regberegbe competition were the Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju who emerged as the best-dressed age grade and won N500,000.

The entire festival highlights the fact that Yorubas love to party and know how to have a good time. Plus, the style, fashion and display of wealth is splendid to watch, but the most important thing is the unity of the indigenes of Ijebu Ode.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

How Ethiopia stayed uncolonized

How Ethiopia stayed uncolonized

The glitz and glamour of the Ijebu's Ojude Oba festival

The glitz and glamour of the Ijebu's Ojude Oba festival

Rite Foods’ Ltd powers Ojude Oba 2022 Festival with refreshing moments of splendour, pomp and pageantry

Rite Foods’ Ltd powers Ojude Oba 2022 Festival with refreshing moments of splendour, pomp and pageantry

Chaotic life of an HR: So this is love? (Ep:39)

Chaotic life of an HR: So this is love? (Ep:39)

Chaotic life of an HR: The start of something beautiful (Ep:38)

Chaotic life of an HR: The start of something beautiful (Ep:38)

How to know if you can drive through floodwater with your car

How to know if you can drive through floodwater with your car

Trending

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any pretty lady he likes and inform her father later

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

Travelling in Africa as a Nigerian