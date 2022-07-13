The glitz and glamour of the Ijebu's Ojude Oba festival

It is an ancient festival of the Yoruba people of Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Nigeria.

This festival usually takes place on the third day of the Ileya celebration, that is, the Islamic celebration of Eid Mubarak.

Since the celebration is linked to the practice of Islam, it is important to note how Islam became popular in Ijebu Ode.

The way it grew is nothing short of spectacular. During the reign of Awujale Ademiyewo Afidipotemole in 1878, a slave called Alli Tubogun was openly allowed without persecution to practice Islam. Alli was able to attract converts as a result of his devotion.

But what happens at this festival?

Ayo, 25, attended the festival for the first time said, "I loved the horses, colors, gun shots, the rich culture and songs too. I loved the whole family displays and the fact that rain couldn't stop it. It was really fun."

Members of different age groups compete in a regberegbe competition while being adorned in the most gorgeous identical attire and parade.

In the Yoruba community, the age group is an integral part of the development of the society, and they band together not only to celebrate but improve the community by building schools, hospitals, boreholes and many other community development efforts.

The festival includes many activities like horseback riding known as the Balogun competition, parades and artistic displays, but one of the most important parts of the festival is the age-grade dressing.

The colours of the Yoruba people are tan, blue, the natural colour of silk known as tanyan, indigo, and different varieties of purple. The age grades wear identical materials in these colours.

Every year, they must wear an entirely new attire. Each age group strives to show wealth and affluence and prove that they are the most accomplished.

This year’s Ojude Oba festival was sponsored by Globacom. The winners of the Regberegbe competition were the Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju who emerged as the best-dressed age grade and won N500,000.