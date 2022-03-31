How much do Influencers earn in Nigeria?

Have you ever wondered how much these influencers earn? Well, I am here to give you a speculative rough estimate because everything is subject to negotiation.

Companies will look at the number of followers, internet clout, work ethic and their effectiveness in creating brand awareness.

According to the influencer marketing hub, this is how much they charge for a post. Nano influencers earn above ₦40,000. So, this would be those with less than 15,000 followers.

Then we move up to Micro-influencers who charge ₦150,000 and above. They could charge this amount for a single post or two or three posts. Their follower count will be leaning towards 100,000 – 500,000 followers.

Macro influencers charge 700,000 and above for posts and mega influencers charge about N2,000,000.

The arrangement of how and what to post influences how much they earn or collect.

A part of the influencer business is brand ambassadorship which means the face of a brand or product.

Typically, a brand ambassadorship means your face is going to be associated with the products. How much do these celebrities even collect as brand ambassadors?

In 2021, ex-Big Brother Housemate Vee Iye was called out by a clothing brand for not fulfilling her obligations. According to the owner of the brand, she was to be the brand ambassador for six months and she was four million naira.

Sometime in 2021, Cee Cee another ex-Big Brother House mare put a disclaimer saying that she did not want to be affiliated with an aphrodisiac brand that offered to pay her eight million naira for a certain period.

We cannot forget the Regina Daniel and Jaruma dilemma where she was allegedly paid 10 million naira to create content and post ads.