How to make yoghurt from powdered milk

Did you know you can make yoghurt from powdered milk?

Homemade yoghurt from powdered milk [niir/homefresh]
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy yoghurt; if you have powdered milk in your kitchen or pantry, you can make delicious homemade yoghurt.

Yoghurt is a creamy and nutritious dairy product enjoyed by many around the world. This recipe is a reliable way to make delicious yoghurt at home.

  1. 2 ½ cups of Powdered milk (full fat recommended)—Nido or Peak work well in Africa.
  2. 2 cups of water
  3. Sugar and flavourings like vanilla extract (optional)
  1. Mix the milk: In a large bowl, whisk together powdered milk and water until smooth and free of lumps.
  2. Heat the milk: Heat the milk mixture in a saucepan over medium heat until it reaches 82°C. This creates a warm environment for bacteria growth and thickens the yoghurt. Be sure to stir occasionally to prevent scorching.
Homemade yoghurt from powdered milk [freshsimple]
4. Cool the milk: Let the heated milk cool slightly until it's warm to the touch (40–46°C). This is the ideal temperature for the yoghurt starter bacteria.

5. Incubate the mixture: Pour the mixture into jars or a container with a lid. Wrap the container in a towel or blanket to create a warm environment. Let it incubate for 8–12 hours, or until the yoghurt reaches your desired consistency. The longer it incubates, the thicker it will become.

6. Chill the milk: Once set, refrigerate the yoghurt for at least 4 hours to allow the flavours to develop further. Enjoy your homemade yoghurt plain with fruit, granola, or your favourite toppings.

