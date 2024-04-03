You don’t have to go to a shop to buy yoghurt; if you have powdered milk in your kitchen or pantry, you can make delicious homemade yoghurt.
How to make yoghurt from powdered milk
Did you know you can make yoghurt from powdered milk?
Yoghurt is a creamy and nutritious dairy product enjoyed by many around the world. This recipe is a reliable way to make delicious yoghurt at home.
How to make yoghurt from powdered milk
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups of Powdered milk (full fat recommended)—Nido or Peak work well in Africa.
- 2 cups of water
- Sugar and flavourings like vanilla extract (optional)
Instructions
- Mix the milk: In a large bowl, whisk together powdered milk and water until smooth and free of lumps.
- Heat the milk: Heat the milk mixture in a saucepan over medium heat until it reaches 82°C. This creates a warm environment for bacteria growth and thickens the yoghurt. Be sure to stir occasionally to prevent scorching.
4. Cool the milk: Let the heated milk cool slightly until it's warm to the touch (40–46°C). This is the ideal temperature for the yoghurt starter bacteria.
5. Incubate the mixture: Pour the mixture into jars or a container with a lid. Wrap the container in a towel or blanket to create a warm environment. Let it incubate for 8–12 hours, or until the yoghurt reaches your desired consistency. The longer it incubates, the thicker it will become.
6. Chill the milk: Once set, refrigerate the yoghurt for at least 4 hours to allow the flavours to develop further. Enjoy your homemade yoghurt plain with fruit, granola, or your favourite toppings.
