In the last decade, there's been a lot of convincing scientific research confirming a link between what you eat and how your skin behaves.

Acne is a common skin condition that affects most people. Acne can be caused by a normal immune response to the skin bacteria that cause pimples, and even by imbalances in your gut. Your body can also react poorly to certain skincare products, which will, in turn, cause acne to worsen.

Some of the foods you consume can trigger the breakout of acne on your skin. While you're trying to figure out the best skincare hack to use, you'll be doing your skin a lot of good by avoiding those foods. How would you know what to avoid if you don't know the foods that can cause acne?

Today's article will show you foods that cause acne so you can avoid them.

1. Dairy products

Dairy products are one of the biggest cause of acne [Pulse Nigeria]

According to research, dairy products like cheese, ice cream, milk chocolate and many more are one of the biggest cause of acne. Consuming cow’s milk (directly or as it's products) elevates blood sugar levels. This is due to the hormones present in the milk, which trigger excess sebum production (factors that contribute to the development of acne). The presence of amino acids in cow’s milk affects the skin, thereby leading to acne. the presence of amino acids in cow’s milk affects the skin, thereby leading to acne.

2. Caffeine and alcohol

Coffee can take a toll on your skin and lead to acne breakouts [Pulse Nigeria] BusinessInsider

Coffee is an excellent way to kickstart your day, but it can take a toll on your skin and lead to acne breakouts. Consuming coffee increases the cortisol levels in your system, which can induce stress and elevate insulin levels. Stress is one of the leading causes of acne. And a rise in the insulin levels leads to the overproduction of sebum.

Alcohol causes hormone imbalance that leads to acne breakouts [Pulse Nigeria]

Alcohol, on the other hand, causes an imbalance in either the testosterone or estrogen levels in your body, leading to acne breakouts.

3. Fast foods

Fast foods encourage rapid and successive acne breakouts [en.axar]

Surprised? We know you're used to eating fast foods like french fries, burger, potato chips, pizza, and many more. While fast foods are quick to arrive on your plate and greatly satisfy your taste buds, they also encourage rapid and successive acne breakouts. Since they go through a lot of frying and baking, fast foods contain trans fat, refined carbs, and saturated fats that disrupt hormone levels and cause inflammation, which eventually leads to breakouts.

Fast food looks great, smells pleasant, and tastes delicious, but it also increases the insulin levels in the body and causes acne. You might need to reconsider the rate at which you consume them.