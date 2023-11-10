Here are foods great for each of your 5 senses

Our five senses play key roles in our everyday life and should be paid attention to even when we eat.

Some foods that are not only delightful to the senses but also offer a wide range of health benefits. They include;

Taste - fruits and vegetables

When it comes to taste and health, naturally sweet foods like berries, mangoes, and sweet potatoes are excellent choices. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, these fruits and vegetables not only satisfy sugar cravings but also provide essential nutrients.

Berries, in particular, are packed with antioxidants that support brain health and reduce inflammation, making them a sweet and healthy treat.

Sight - colourful vegetables

One of the first stages of eating is seeing what you are about to eat. Brightly coloured vegetables such as carrots, bell peppers, and spinach are a visual delight and are also a boon for eye health. Carrots, known for their vibrant orange hue do not only make foods look more colourful and attractive, they are also loaded with beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which is essential for good vision.

Leafy greens like spinach contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that protect the eyes from harmful light waves. Adding these colourful veggies into your diet, can please the eyes and also support vision.

Smell - aromatic herbs and spices

The aroma from fresh herbs and spices do not only enhance the flavour of dishes but also come with health benefits. Addition of herbs like garlic, scent leaf, turmeric etc, takes the aroma of your food to the next level. These also come with some health benefits. For example, Garlic, contains allicin, a compound known for its antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Turmeric, with its warm, earthy scent, contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Cinnamon, a sweet-smelling spice, helps regulate blood sugar levels.

By incorporating these aromatic ingredients into our meals, we not only tantalise our olfactory senses but also boost our overall well-being.

Hearing - crunchy foods

Crunchy foods like apples, almonds, and celery are not only a treat for the ears but also beneficial for dental health. Chewing crunchy fruits and nuts stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralise acids in the mouth and prevent tooth decay.

Apples, in addition to their satisfying crunch, are a good source of fibre and vitamin C. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a nutritious and crunchy snack.

Celery's fibrous texture also acts as a natural toothbrush, cleaning teeth and gums as we chew.

Touch - avocado, nuts, seeds

The sense of touch is engaged through the textures of foods we eat. For example, avocado, with its creamy consistency, adds a velvety touch to salads and sandwiches. It is also rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, and can be a natural remedy for various skin issues.

Also, nuts and seeds, such as almonds and chia seeds, offer a satisfying crunch that excites the fingertips. Foods like yoghourt and pudding, with their smooth and silky textures, provide a luxurious mouthfeel.