ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Here are foods great for each of your 5 senses

Oghenerume Progress

Eating foods that please our senses and nourish our bodies, we get to enjoy a well-rounded, satisfying, and nutritious diet contributing to a healthier, happier life.

Eating for pleasure and health can go hand in hand [Eat This Not That]
Eating for pleasure and health can go hand in hand [Eat This Not That]

Recommended articles

Our five senses play key roles in our everyday life and should be paid attention to even when we eat.

Some foods that are not only delightful to the senses but also offer a wide range of health benefits. They include;

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to taste and health, naturally sweet foods like berries, mangoes, and sweet potatoes are excellent choices. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, these fruits and vegetables not only satisfy sugar cravings but also provide essential nutrients.

Berries, in particular, are packed with antioxidants that support brain health and reduce inflammation, making them a sweet and healthy treat.

One of the first stages of eating is seeing what you are about to eat. Brightly coloured vegetables such as carrots, bell peppers, and spinach are a visual delight and are also a boon for eye health. Carrots, known for their vibrant orange hue do not only make foods look more colourful and attractive, they are also loaded with beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which is essential for good vision.

Leafy greens like spinach contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that protect the eyes from harmful light waves. Adding these colourful veggies into your diet, can please the eyes and also support vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aroma from fresh herbs and spices do not only enhance the flavour of dishes but also come with health benefits. Addition of herbs like garlic, scent leaf, turmeric etc, takes the aroma of your food to the next level. These also come with some health benefits. For example, Garlic, contains allicin, a compound known for its antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Turmeric, with its warm, earthy scent, contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Cinnamon, a sweet-smelling spice, helps regulate blood sugar levels.

By incorporating these aromatic ingredients into our meals, we not only tantalise our olfactory senses but also boost our overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crunchy foods like apples, almonds, and celery are not only a treat for the ears but also beneficial for dental health. Chewing crunchy fruits and nuts stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralise acids in the mouth and prevent tooth decay.

Apples, in addition to their satisfying crunch, are a good source of fibre and vitamin C. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a nutritious and crunchy snack.

Celery's fibrous texture also acts as a natural toothbrush, cleaning teeth and gums as we chew.

The sense of touch is engaged through the textures of foods we eat. For example, avocado, with its creamy consistency, adds a velvety touch to salads and sandwiches. It is also rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, and can be a natural remedy for various skin issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, nuts and seeds, such as almonds and chia seeds, offer a satisfying crunch that excites the fingertips. Foods like yoghourt and pudding, with their smooth and silky textures, provide a luxurious mouthfeel.

Eating for pleasure and health can go hand in hand. Eating foods that please our senses and nourish our bodies, we get to enjoy a well-rounded, satisfying, and nutritious diet contributing to a healthier, happier life.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are foods great for each of your 5 senses

Here are foods great for each of your 5 senses

Here's why gas cylinders come with a net

Here's why gas cylinders come with a net

5 secrets you should probably not share with even your best friend

5 secrets you should probably not share with even your best friend

What games can you play at your next house party with friends?

What games can you play at your next house party with friends?

Peak launches New Peak 'Mini' Evap packs

Peak launches New Peak 'Mini' Evap packs

Why Nigerian weddings are loud, colourful and full of life

Why Nigerian weddings are loud, colourful and full of life

Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

These 7 reasons should be enough to convince you to stop gambling

These 7 reasons should be enough to convince you to stop gambling

6 signs marriage isn't meant for you

6 signs marriage isn't meant for you

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

Why cohabiting before marriage may be a good idea

Why cohabiting before marriage may be a good idea

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NBA Africa to host second edition of 'NBA meets Art' in Africa

NBA Africa to host second edition of 'NBA meets Art' in Nigeria

AI is the word of the year [Instagram]

AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

Drink, savour, celebrate! The new Hydr8 100 & D’Vybe are your next favourite drinks

Drink, savour, celebrate! The new Hydr8 100 & D’Vybe are your next favourite drinks

Gari

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction