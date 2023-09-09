ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Ghana Tourism Authority invites Nigerians to December in Ghana

Temi Iwalaiye

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted an engaging and interactive cocktail session in Lagos.

Latasha Ngwube, Communications and PR consultant; Edna Yevu BDE, Global Wings Travel & Tours Ltd; Ebenezer Otoo, ITM, Adansi Travels Ltd, Roberta Dawson-Amoah Director, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA); Diallo Sumbry, President & CEO The Adinkra Group. (L-R)
Latasha Ngwube, Communications and PR consultant; Edna Yevu BDE, Global Wings Travel & Tours Ltd; Ebenezer Otoo, ITM, Adansi Travels Ltd, Roberta Dawson-Amoah Director, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA); Diallo Sumbry, President & CEO The Adinkra Group. (L-R)

Recommended articles

Ghana Tourism Authority is tasked with promoting Ghana's unparalleled tourism offerings across the world, highlighting the diverse and captivating experience for tourists and travellers. One such offering is “December in Ghana 2023”, a festivity set to run from November through January with activities like Afrochella, AfroNation, Little Havanna, Akwaaba UK, African food festival, Taste of Ghana 4.0 and many other exciting activities for tourists who will be in Ghana at the end of the year.

The evening provided a platform for insightful dialogue and exchange of ideas on promoting tourism in Ghana through activities, festivals and events like #DecemberinGH.

Guest at the event
Guest at the event Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the essence of the event, Director of Marketing, Ghana Tourism Authority,. Roberta Dawson-Amoah reiterated the importance of the engagement …

"Tourism in Ghana is an experience that all should enjoy; it is time to showcase the totality of Ghana's finest tourist attractions through amazing landscapes and wildlife, fashion, festivals and cuisines."

She expressed enthusiasm towards the upcoming December in Ghana activities. December in Ghana is a new way to promote African music, fashion, food and other enchanting indigenous activities post the year of the return.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghana Tourism Authority invites Nigerians to December in Ghana

Ghana Tourism Authority invites Nigerians to December in Ghana

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

5 ways to practise your own love language on yourself

The Showcase festival September 2023

The Showcase festival September 2023

Why 'empowered' women shouldn't attack women who love traditional gender roles

Why 'empowered' women shouldn't attack women who love traditional gender roles

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Some foods can suffer from changes in texture, flavour, or even spoil faster when refrigerated.

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

How France still controls Africa [Newsweek]

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies