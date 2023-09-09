Ghana Tourism Authority invites Nigerians to December in Ghana

Ghana Tourism Authority is tasked with promoting Ghana's unparalleled tourism offerings across the world, highlighting the diverse and captivating experience for tourists and travellers. One such offering is “December in Ghana 2023”, a festivity set to run from November through January with activities like Afrochella, AfroNation, Little Havanna, Akwaaba UK, African food festival, Taste of Ghana 4.0 and many other exciting activities for tourists who will be in Ghana at the end of the year.

The evening provided a platform for insightful dialogue and exchange of ideas on promoting tourism in Ghana through activities, festivals and events like #DecemberinGH.

Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the essence of the event, Director of Marketing, Ghana Tourism Authority,. Roberta Dawson-Amoah reiterated the importance of the engagement …

"Tourism in Ghana is an experience that all should enjoy; it is time to showcase the totality of Ghana's finest tourist attractions through amazing landscapes and wildlife, fashion, festivals and cuisines."