Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 March 2021: Dubai Food Festival (DFF), the annual culinary celebration, has announced updated dates for this year’s festival, from 25 March – 17 April 2021, with a calendar full of food-related concepts representative of Dubai’s rich gastronomy scene.

Organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s festival will feature an exciting line-up of bespoke dining experiences and gastronomic activities, including Etisalat Beach Canteen, Dubai Restaurant Week, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences; showcasing the best of Dubai’s diverse food offering.

Get ready to experience the best of food as Dubai Food Festival announces new dates for 2021

Now in its eighth year, this year’s DFF will focus on four highlights of Dubai’s food scene: rich culinary diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, unique restaurant experiences and exceptional value for money.

Dubai entices the most enthusiastic food connoisseur with tempting flavors from all over the world – everything from world renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food, food trucks and homegrown restaurants inspired by the over 200 nationalities living here in Dubai. DFF is the best time of the year to enjoy Dubai’s spectacular food scene.

Get ready to experience the best of food as Dubai Food Festival announces new dates for 2021

Closely following guidance from the Dubai Government, all dining experiences, events and activations during Dubai Food Festival will strictly follow all current health and safety protocols and precautionary measures to ensure a safe experience for all.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com and @dubaifoodfest on social media channels.

About Dubai Food Festival 2021

Dubai Food Festival is a citywide culinary celebration that showcases the emirate’s emergence as the gastronomy capital of the region through a packed programme of food-related events, activities, promotions and appearances by food celebrities. DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering – from its five-star gourmet dining to its unique Hidden Gems. Organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF is celebrating its eighth edition which runs from 25 March till 17 April, 2021.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further Information

Please contact

Kafilat Salisu

+2348095366027

*This is a featured post.