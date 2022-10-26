December holds a special place in the hearts of Lagosians. They propose their mind to have as many nights of wild fun as possible.
Forget about Detty December, here are 5 Detty November activities in Lagos
Forget about Detty December, how about Detty November?
Read Also
With concerts piling on top of each other, and many ‘I just got backs' in town, the traffic is thick. Almost every day, there is an event to attend filled with so many people. It’s stressful and expensive.
We saw a tweet with an interesting proposition, there is a lot to do in Lagos in the last month before December.
Heineken’s Lagos Fashion week
Heineken is having their fashion week from October 27th to 29th, and tickets are on sale. Fashion week is an amazing time to catch up with your latest Nigerian designer's collection and fashion influencers and enthusiasts.
Afriff film festival
Film lovers! This is your chance to enjoy yourself with numerous movie screenings. This year’s edition is taking place on 6th - 12th November 2022 at Landmark event centre.
GT Fashion Weekend
This event is a must-go for fashion lovers. Have a weekend of fun and fashion on November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.
Jollof festival
Are you a lover of jollof rice? They've been touring different cities all over the world and they'll be in Lagos. The Jollof festival will be at Leisure Park Lekki on November 26th.
Lagos Photo festival
Are you in love with the aesthetics of photography? The Lagos film festival is taking place from November 7th to November 19th at Eko Hotels and suites.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng