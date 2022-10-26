Forget about Detty December, here are 5 Detty November activities in Lagos

With concerts piling on top of each other, and many ‘I just got backs' in town, the traffic is thick. Almost every day, there is an event to attend filled with so many people. It’s stressful and expensive.

We saw a tweet with an interesting proposition, there is a lot to do in Lagos in the last month before December.

Heineken’s Lagos Fashion week

Heineken is having their fashion week from October 27th to 29th, and tickets are on sale. Fashion week is an amazing time to catch up with your latest Nigerian designer's collection and fashion influencers and enthusiasts.

Afriff film festival

Film lovers! This is your chance to enjoy yourself with numerous movie screenings. This year’s edition is taking place on 6th - 12th November 2022 at Landmark event centre.

GT Fashion Weekend

This event is a must-go for fashion lovers. Have a weekend of fun and fashion on November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

Jollof festival

Are you a lover of jollof rice? They've been touring different cities all over the world and they'll be in Lagos. The Jollof festival will be at Leisure Park Lekki on November 26th.

Lagos Photo festival