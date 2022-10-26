RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Forget about Detty December, here are 5 Detty November activities in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Forget about Detty December, how about Detty November?

Smirnoff and its accomplices during a Detty December event
Smirnoff and its accomplices during a Detty December event

December holds a special place in the hearts of Lagosians. They propose their mind to have as many nights of wild fun as possible.

With concerts piling on top of each other, and many ‘I just got backs' in town, the traffic is thick. Almost every day, there is an event to attend filled with so many people. It’s stressful and expensive.

We saw a tweet with an interesting proposition, there is a lot to do in Lagos in the last month before December.

Heineken is having their fashion week from October 27th to 29th, and tickets are on sale. Fashion week is an amazing time to catch up with your latest Nigerian designer's collection and fashion influencers and enthusiasts.

Film lovers! This is your chance to enjoy yourself with numerous movie screenings. This year’s edition is taking place on 6th - 12th November 2022 at Landmark event centre.

This event is a must-go for fashion lovers. Have a weekend of fun and fashion on November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

Are you a lover of jollof rice? They've been touring different cities all over the world and they'll be in Lagos. The Jollof festival will be at Leisure Park Lekki on November 26th.

Are you in love with the aesthetics of photography? The Lagos film festival is taking place from November 7th to November 19th at Eko Hotels and suites.

