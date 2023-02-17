Feel the love with Crustos this Valentine Season!

At Domino’s Pizza in line with the season, our favourite thing to do is enhance the love that our customers cherish and those they share this love with.

It is a season of love so, share the love with your favourite person or your special people and make the season memorable.

Serenade that special someone with the new Crustos deal, and enjoy the deal-breaker pizza that roils up your spirit.

Imagine that extra cheesy, mouthwatering, crunchy and extra tasty layer of pizza goodness. Yessss right? Now, in the pizza we crust, follow your heart and let it lead your love the best way ever; the Domino’s Pizza way.

This season, you can enjoy any Medium Pizza or Choco Pizza with any drink of your choice, for as low as N4,200 from February 13 to March 5, 2023. Hold on to that excitement, that’s not all, as your mind is yet to be blown away. All of this is most definitely recommended for this season and best enjoyed at any of our many stores near you.

Sharing love, showing love and making memories should not be bank-breaking. Domino’s Pizza is making this easy, memorable and very pocket friendly. Enjoy the cosiness of our outlets with sizzling hot tasty pizza that keeps your taste buds wanting more.

Whatever shape it is, thick or thin, every pizza from Domino’s is tasty hot, sizzling and appealing to your taste bud. Enjoy a tasty delight from Domino’s Pizza and have your mind blown to the fullest.

For more fun, take a deep dive into the official Domino’s Pizza website place your order, and have it delivered to you in 20 minutes max.

You can enjoy this amazing offer by just walking into any of our stores and relaxing with that special someone, sharing a beautiful taste of our delicious, cheesy Pizza.

Rush down to any outlet closest stores and enjoy that guiltfree indulgence as you Taste the Love with Domino’s Pizza.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Domino’s Pizza store nearest to you or hop on our website to order online. Follow us on social media @dominosng.

Let love lead the way to any of our stores as you Taste the Love with Domino’s Pizza.