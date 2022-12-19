Father Christmas vs Santa Claus: Why Nigeria’s version is cooler and scarier

While Santa is a robust laughing figure, Nigerian Father Christmas is usually a thin black man in an oversized red coat sweating profusely from wearing such attire under the humid Nigerian weather.

Santa Claus jumps down the chimney and keeps children's gifts under the Christmas tree and sometimes a cup of milk and cookies, but we only see Father Christmas in Nigeria at parties. He is far less mystical.

Here’s why Father Christmas is scary. Santa Claus sits at brightly lit malls where he hands gifts to children under the loving gaze of their parents.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Father Christmas is waiting slyly in a closed dark room with a curtain, and somehow it is expected that Children won’t cry. Personally, I hated Father Christmas because it looked like I was going to see a voodoo priest, and I cried bitterly every time.