ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Father Christmas vs Santa Claus: Why Nigeria’s version is cooler and scarier

Temi Iwalaiye

As children, there was obviously a sharp contrast between the Santa Claus we saw in Hollywood movies and the Father Christmas who showed up in our schools.

Father Christmas and Santa {IDAfrica/guardian}
Father Christmas and Santa {IDAfrica/guardian}

The obvious difference is the name, Nigerians are typically descriptive people. Instead of Santa Claus, we prefer to call him, Father Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While Santa is a robust laughing figure, Nigerian Father Christmas is usually a thin black man in an oversized red coat sweating profusely from wearing such attire under the humid Nigerian weather.

Santa Claus jumps down the chimney and keeps children's gifts under the Christmas tree and sometimes a cup of milk and cookies, but we only see Father Christmas in Nigeria at parties. He is far less mystical.

Here’s why Father Christmas is scary. Santa Claus sits at brightly lit malls where he hands gifts to children under the loving gaze of their parents.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Father Christmas is waiting slyly in a closed dark room with a curtain, and somehow it is expected that Children won’t cry. Personally, I hated Father Christmas because it looked like I was going to see a voodoo priest, and I cried bitterly every time.

However, Nigeria’s Father Christmas is not all that bad, sometimes, he puts on a dancing shoe and busts some moves and that’s really hilarious to watch.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

Father Christmas vs Santa Claus: Why Nigeria’s version is cooler and scarier

Father Christmas vs Santa Claus: Why Nigeria’s version is cooler and scarier

Jumia Food Nigeria partners with Domino’s Pizza to bring meals closer to Nigerians

Jumia Food Nigeria partners with Domino’s Pizza to bring meals closer to Nigerians

TuneCore and Afrochella present final round of rising star DJ Challenge on December 27th

TuneCore and Afrochella present final round of rising star DJ Challenge on December 27th

Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave will hold this year - December 27 in Ghana

Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave will hold this year - December 27 in Ghana

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

WeCare: Health & Safety at Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022

WeCare: Health & Safety at Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022

Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interesting facts about Igbo culture

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

Oya leads dead people to the afterlife [yagbeonilu]

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

Annang: A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of one of Africa's wisest people [Hometown]

A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of Annang people

How to survive the dettiness of December [Guardianng]

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December