Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino's Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza

Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino's Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza
Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino’s Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza

Have you heard about the latest, sweetest, chilliest Pizza on the block?! Domino’s Pizza has introduced the NEW SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA! It’s a sweet savory blend of pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, green pepper and tasty pepper chicken glazed with luscious, golden sweet chilli sauce that releases a burst of flavour in every bite, just perfect for any moment!

It doesn’t get tastier than this folk, with double dose of sweet August chills, with the new Domino’s Pizza Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza. You need this new exciting flavour from Domino’s to celebrate your awesome moments & wins this August. So, if you like it juicy, sweet & chilli, freshly baked, and delicious, then you are in for a real treat because whether you are looking for a tasty meal on-the-go, a time out with friends or with bae, or a late-night meal, you can’t go wrong with the new Domino’s Sweet Chilli Pizza.

Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino’s Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza
Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino’s Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza Pulse Nigeria

You know Domino’s would come through with an irresistible deal!!! Most definitely, you can get this amazing flavour with a chilled bottle of drink for a whooping price from N3600! Yup, this is a chilled cruise you need to jump on; you can order this in any Domino’s Pizza branch and online at www.dominos.ng, with FREE delivery in 20mins, guaranteed! Talk about value for your money!

Remember we said it’s double chills this August? Yes, it is! Coupled with the amazing new product launch, Domino’s also is still coming through with the All-Day Everyday Value Range Deal. It’s unbelievable, in this economy!!! With the All-Day Everyday Value Range Deal, you can enjoy 7 different Pizza flavors of your choice plus a drink for as low as N2500 ONLY. This deal is still available in all their branches and online as well www.dominos.ng and you can have it delivered as well! For FREE, in 20mins, guaranteed or your get a FREE Medium Pizza voucher.

Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino’s Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza
Enjoy sweet chills with the new Domino’s Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza Pulse Nigeria

Now, there is so much to enjoy this August thanks to Domino’s Pizza serving you the very best! If you are like us, you will give your kitchen a break and enjoy stress-free moments with your favorite persons this season with Dominos Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza, and don’t forget to enjoy other amazing deals while at it.

Make sure you also follow @dominosng on Instagram to never miss out on more fantastic offers, discounts and so much more throughout August.

