Fish is a source of low-fat, high quality protein. As a meal, it is essentially filled with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin).

Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. Scientists discovered omega-3 fats in fish oil turn ‘bad’ fat cells into healthy ones that burn calories like a furnace.

This makes it a great choice for your weight-loss program. And if you are wondering the best types of fish to add to your diet, we've got you covered with the helpful list below!

1. Salmon

Grilled Salmon [Food.com]

Thanks to the lean protein and polyunsaturated fat, eating salmon as a part of a nutrient-dense can help you stay satisfied longer, minimizing the urge to graze.

Just be sure to skip calorie-laden toppings, sauces, breading, or deep-frying which will add saturated fat without any health-related upsides.

2. Tuna

Tuna Fish [Louisiana Grill]

Tuna fish is low in calories and fat, yet loaded with beneficial nutrients like protein. The omega-3 fatty acids found in this fish may stimulate a hormone called leptin, which balances the body’s food intake with the internal desire to eat more. Omega-3 is associated with increases in leptin in people with obesity. Increased leptin may help prevent these individuals from regaining weight following weight loss from calorie restriction.

3. Codfish

Steamed Codfish[Eat What Tonight]

Cod is high in protein but low calories, fat and carbs. Thereby making it an aid for weight loss. A study conducted at the University of Iceland found that consumption of 150 g of codfish for five days a week helps in losing more than 1.7 kg weight in obese individuals along with improvement in blood pressure and insulin sensitivity and reduction in triglyceride levels.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss: Can fish actually help you lose unhealthy fats?

4. Mackerel

Mackerel dish[getty]

Mackerel could help with weight loss because it helps make us feel full.

The reason the oily fish makes our tummies content is apparently down to a reaction in the brain.

5. Sardines

Sardines [The Spruce Eats]

Sardines might just be one of the greatest health bargains of all time. First of all, sardines are loaded with protein, which helps stabilize blood sugar, makes you feel full and helps stimulate metabolism.

Second, they're a great source of omega-3s, which not only strengthen the cardiovascular system. By consuming fish regularly, you will be able to lose fat, improve bone health, and prevent skin and hair loss problems. So, go ahead, shed fat, and look and feel gorgeous all the time.